Streaks of the Week: May 1-2

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Lacrosse: Sophomore, Jon Gaglio

Gaglio had a stellar last regular season game as he made nine saves in goal helping the team to a 14-2 win over Otterbein. The sophomore has only allowed 24 goals in 367 minutes of action, which is the best in the OAC.

Women’s Lacrosse: Junior, Alex Heishman

Heishman delivered down the stretch as the women’s lacrosse team won their first OAC Tournament in program history and punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament. In the OAC Tournament, the junior scored a combined seven goals. She also stepped up defensively with five ground balls and four caused turnovers during the OAC Tournament.

Softball: Senior, Madison Eagle

Eagle had perhaps the best weekend of her career as she recorded her first save of the season in a perfect 1-2-3 final inning to preserve a 3-1 victory in game one against Heidelberg on Saturday, May 1. In game two on Sunday, May 2, Eagle started and pitched six innings. She only gave up five hits and the Blue Streaks won 8-3. The six innings were the most Eagle has pitched in a game in her four-year career.

Men’s Golf: Junior, Ben Gleichauf

Gleichauf helped the Blue Streaks place second in the OAC Tournament last weekend at River Greens as he placed fourth individually with a 300 over four rounds. During the second round, the junior shot a team-low 70 and then backed it up with another team-low 73 in the third round.

Women’s Tennis: Freshman, Mia Zivkovic

Zivkovic has been a nice addition to the Blue Streaks’ #3 singles spot this season. Last week against Ohio Northern, the freshman battled back from an early defeat in the first set and took the next two. That victory proved to be vital as the team edged out the Polar Bears 5-4 in the regular-season finale.