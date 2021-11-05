Mastrantoni Family Student Success Commons and Career Center relocates to library

Mastrantoni Family Student Success Commons and Career Center, previously located across from campus near Campion and Hamlin Hall, have been relocated to the library.

The tennis court renovations forced a change in location for both the Mastrantoni Family Student Success Commons and the university Counseling Center as the new courts are being built into their previous location. The Mastrantoni Family Student Success Commons is home to the Academic Success Center and the Center for Career Services. The Success Commons are now located on the main floor of the Grasselli Library.

Students often wonder how they were assigned an academic advisor that happens to be within their field of study. That’s no coincidence thanks to the Academic Success Center. The Mastrantoni Family Student Success Commons is responsible for connecting all freshmen and sophomores with academic advisors before students even move onto campus in the Fall. Additionally, the Academic Success Center often provides workshops on important topics such as how to navigate Bannerweb, tips and tricks for managing your time, and everything you need to know before scheduling classes.

“Academic Success Advisors support students by offering academic coaching to help a student improve study skills, set short-and-long-term goals and reflect on academic and vocational plans Some of the topics the Center assists students with are: 5-day study plans, motivation, time management, note-taking, studying and reading strategies, goal setting, test anxiety, procrastination and concentration,” Laura Atkins, interim assistant provost for student success told The Carroll News.

Along with the Academic Success Center, The Center for Career Services provides individual appointments and resources for students who are unsure of which major or career field they wish to pursue. Career Services staff also works to assist students in finding an internship or job,writing resumes and cover letters and preparation for interviews. , and practice for interviews.

“Career Services is a great resource for students for every step of their career journey. This can start as early as their first year! We host events where students can engage directly with employers such as career fairs and alumni career panels. These can be great ways not just to find out about opportunities, but also to explore different career paths and gather information,” said Nikki Marzano, director of the center for career services.

For students who wish to further their education, they will assist in searching for graduate schools as well. The Center for Career Services provides these resources for students of all years, regardless of major or field of study. If students are unsure of their next steps in life, they may pay a visit to the Center for Career Services to organize a plan for the future.

Students have the opportunity to meet with peer advisors or professional career advisors throughout their collegiate career. Appointments can be made by calling 216-397-4237 or by using Handshake. The career center is open for appointments Monday-Friday between 8:30am-5:00pm and Thursday evenings from 7-8pm with no appointment needed.

To make an appointment with the Academic Success Center, students can call 216-397-4219 or email [email protected]. The center is open Mondays between 10:00am-5:00pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10:00am-4:00pm, and Wednesdays between 10:00am-7:00pm.