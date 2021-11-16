JCU Men’s and Women’s XC punch their tickets to NCAA DIII Nationals

The Blue Streaks are in!

For the second straight season, both the John Carroll University Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams will advance to the NCAA Division III National Championship at Sawyer State Park in Louisville, KY on Saturday, Nov. 20th.

After an intense day of competition in Shelbyville, Indiana at the Great Lakes Regional Championships, on Nov.13, John Carroll Cross Country continued their impressive season by placing first overall on the men’s side and third overall for the women.

Leading the men was Alex Phillip ‘23 with an 8k time of 24:27.4, beating the second place runner by 13 seconds. Phillip continues his historic season by staying undefeated against Division III runners.

This was the first regional win in program history by the John Carroll Men’s cross country team, which earned them an additional qualifying spot in the NCAA Division III National Championship.

Also contributing big to the John Carroll Men’s Regional win was Jamie Dailey ‘22 who placed 11th overall, followed by Cormac Peppard-Kramer ‘24, and Barrett Scheatzle ‘25 who took 15th and 16th, respectively.

“We came in doing what we’ve been doing all season. We fought hard, competed, and left it all out on the course,” said Dailey. “Sophomore Cormac Peppard-Kramer had the race of the day, stepping up in a big moment for our team. On the women’s side, Freshman Sarah Weldon ‘25 helped the girls out in her first time competing at the regional meet.”

Following a massive win in last week’s OAC championship, the John Carroll Women XC team also secured a bid to the National Championship on Nov. 20. They finished with the second best score in program history, with four finishers receiving all region honors by placing within the top 30.

Headlining the women was Erica Esper ‘23 and Cameron Bujaucius ‘22, who finished back to back as 14th and 15th overall. Rory Virgrass ‘22 also had a tremendous day contributing with a 25th place finish in the 6k, followed by Sydney Jenko ‘23 who placed 30th.

As a team, the JCU Women finished with a total of 125 points, trailing the second place team of Calvin University by only four points.

Behind the John Carroll Women’s Cross Country team was Case Western (164 points), Trine (181 points), Allegheny (183 points), and Ohio Northern (221 points).

Stick with The Carroll News to hear the results of the Division III National Championship for both the John Carroll Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teamson November 20as they both look to finish out their monumental seasons.