Which Carroll News staff member are you based on your zodiac sign?

Whether you believe in it or not, astrology is a prominent part of culture today. Find out which Carroll News staff member you are according to your zodiac sign.

As Aries season and a new zodiac cycle arrives on March 21, it’s only fitting for many to reevaluate their star signs of horoscopes for the coming year. Whether it be through Co-Star or quirky teen magazines, many are looking at their astrological resources for their annual feedback and advice. Whether you look at your horoscope once a day or once a decade, you still relate to a Carroll News staff member based on your zodiac sign. Are you professional and engaged like World Editor Patrick Kane or calm and collected like Sports Editor Anna Meyer? Each staff member represents a different sign, one of which you may relate to depending on your astrological chart.

Aries (March 21- Apr. 20)- Like Campus Editor Laken Kincaid, you are bold and fiery. You are determined to not only be successful but also to make a name for yourself in general. You have high energy that makes you a self-starter. Yet, that energy may dip with criticism from others that you take to heart (even if it is not personal). However, your spontaneity and love for adventure draws your friends to you and your sympathetic and emotional nature keeps them around.

Taurus (Apr. 21- May 20)- Like Assistant Arts and Life Editor Grace Sherban, you are graceful and diligent. You take pride in your work and ensure that it is the best possible before you turn it in. You are a great listener which makes you great at investigative efforts. Yet, you may become stubborn when someone criticizes the work which you put so much stock into. However, you always keep your head up high in the end because you know your worth.

Gemini (May 21- June 20)- Like Social Media Editor Corinne McDevitt, you are adaptable and outgoing. You love being around others and making them happy. You have an eye for details and know exactly how to get others engaged. Yet, you can sometimes be overwhelmed because you dip your feet into so many different activities because you want to try everything. However, your ability to make others smile and carry on a fun conversation has others drawn to you.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)- Like Editor-in-Chief TJ Lindstorm, you are goofy and caring. While you value productivity, you make an effort to make sure that others around you are not struggling and always offer a helping hand when needed. You also are empathetic to those around you. Yet, your sensitive side can sometimes get the better of you whether it be with your own issues or your empathy for others. However, your compassion makes it easy for you to be an understanding leader.

Leo (July 23- Aug. 22)- Like Opinion Editor Jack Giba, you are warm and charismatic. You have thoughts that you love to share with others which are concisely articulated. You know exactly how to capture the attention of the crowd even if you do not mean to. Yet, you sometimes value the perspective of others more than how much you care about yourself. However, your drive and humor makes it easy for you to express your thoughts.

Virgo (Aug. 23- Sept. 22)- Like Campus Editor Taylor Anthony, you are hardworking and humble. You think quickly and methodically, always seeing a practical solution to life’s problems. You also like to step down at times for others to have the spotlight while you work behind the scenes. Yet, because you see the best in everyone, you sometimes hold others to too high of standards. However, your meticulous efforts help you create the best work possible that others admire for its attention to detail.

Libra (Sept. 23- Oct. 22)- Like Sports Editor Anna Meyer, you are friendly and clever. You naturally seek balance in the world which helps you create well rounded work that is well researched and curated for your audience. You also want your work to be fair so you always look at both sides of a story especially in an argument. Yet, your eye for balance makes you indecisive at times which sometimes hinders your abilities. However, your lust for equality perpetuates an open environment wherever you go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23- Nov. 22)- Like Managing Editor Nick Sack, you are creative and honest. You are not afraid to tell others how it is so that you can see the best product possible. You are also really ambitious which helps you achieve your goals. Yet, your blunt nature can sometimes be offensive to those around you. However, like with other water signs, you are emotionally intuitive and know just how to comfort others when they are upset.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23- Dec. 21)- Like Photo Editor Aiden Keenan, you are optimistic and assertive. You are not scared to voice your opinion on issues and know exactly how to make the change you want to see in the world. You take pride in distinguishing yourself from a crowd especially with your voice. Yet, your confidence in your words and actions can sometimes be misplaced or drive others away. However, as a fire sign, you know how to persevere through difficult issues especially when you are at odds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22- Jan. 19)- Like World Editor Patrick Kane, you are loyal and organized. You love to see others thrive and always strive for the highest standards. You also do not mind the hard work that comes with your work or the backlash you may receive. Yet, because you are so goal oriented, you can sometimes forget your personal bonds in exchange for your work success. However, your practical nature keeps you on your catered path to the ends you see best for yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20- Feb. 19)- Like Arts and Life Editor Claire Schuppel, you are enthusiastic and bright. You get inspired by others or by other forms of media easily and always see ways you can innovate your ideas. You are passionate about what you love and have a natural curiosity for the world. Yet, you are sometimes a pushover and do not know how to tell others no. However, your natural love of learning keeps your work fresh and you always find yourself looking to the next best thing.

Pisces (Feb. 20- March 20)- Like adviser Bob Noll, you are imaginative and considerate. You like to lift others up and you are naturally emotionally intelligent. You have a gift for being creative and know just how to inspire others. Yet, because you are so innovative, you tend to have your heads in the clouds. However, your understanding of others makes you a great resource to your peers and those who rely on you most.

Whether you believe in zodiac signs or not, it is still fun to look at your own personality and how it may impact your future. Even if you are not pouring over articles like the research oriented Virgo or interviewing sources like the social Pisces, the new zodiac cycle still approaches with another year of horoscopes and predictions.