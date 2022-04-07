War in Ukraine continues

In the ongoing Russian war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of placing landmines during their retreat from Ukrainian land –– a violation of international law. Ukrainians are trying their best to flee from the city of Mariupol, but the International Red Cross has deemed it too dangerous, causing many Ukrainians to be trapped in nearby cities with little access to food, water and electricity.

At the time of publication, Reuters reports at least 24,000 deaths and over $565 billion in damage.. The total number of deaths has likely gone up significantly as atrocities, like the Bucha Massacre, are uncovered following Russia’s retreat. Russia is denying committing war crimes, stating that there is evidence that it was “yet another provocation” by the Ukraine government.

It is clear that the Bucha Massacre has greatly traumatized and sparked an outburst in response to Putin. “Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in response to apparent Russian atrocities.

At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, President Zelenskyy appeared on the screen to give a message to all who were listening. “The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our children drew swooping rockets, not shooting stars,” Zelensky said. “Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died. And we will never see them drawing.”

JCU student Brianna Callow ‘25 shared her thoughts with The Carroll News. “What’s happening in Ukraine right now is tragic and upsetting,” she says. “I think it is necessary for the United States to get involved at some point. I think the fact that there was a total massacre should be reason enough for the U.S. to intervene. Either way, it is clear that Ukraine is struggling and they desperately need assistance.”