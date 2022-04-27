“Thor: Love and Thunder” trailer smashes records and cinema stereotypes

On April 18, Marvel Studios released its official teaser trailer for the newest installment in its cinematic universe entitled “Thor: Love and Thunder.” While the company’s most anticipated project of the year, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” approaches its release date in theaters, fans did not let the newest sneak peek at the Norse God’s latest antics go unnoticed.

The trailer starts with Thor Odinson (played by Chris Hemsworth), Marvel’s most beloved himbo, declaring that he is entering an era of peace in his life. It also shows Thor channeling his abilities outside of both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker through the power of physical fitness! Yes, the thicker Thor that swore at children through Fortnite in “Avengers: Endgame” is no more. Instead, the audience is presented with a retrospective, almost hippie-esque version of the character.

The Guardians of the Galaxy seemingly leave Thor on Asgard to his own devices and the ways of self discovery. He is given quick words of advice from Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt) about loving those around him.

While no conflict is seen in the trailer, the official synopsis says that during Thor’s journey of self-love, he comes across Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale) and he is forced to take back the superhero mantle to save those he treasures most.

The trailer introduces both new and old characters back into the MCU such as Zeus (played by Russell Crowe) and Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) who made an appearance after a hiatus from the Marvel world during “Thor: Ragnarok.”

However, what is one familiar face not spotted in the trailer? The fan-favorite, self described God of Mischief, Loki Laufeyson (played by Tom Hiddleston). Director Taika Waititi confirmed that Loki will not be coming back to Thor’s journey anytime soon. However, according to Digital Spy, fans of the character can hold out hope for his appearance in the upcoming Doctor Strange film releasing in less than a week. But, for those looking for icons in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the beloved rock monster Korg will be returning to the big screen.

The film also challenges stereotypical gender norms presenting Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson), an already canon bisexual woman, as the new king of Asgard. Jane Foster is also rumored to appear as a character from recent comic books called “The Mighty Thor.”

It is unclear how or if the events of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will influence “Thor: Love and Thunder.” There are theories that variants of Thor portrayed by Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy may make an appearance. Yet, most sources state that these actors will be Asgardians playing Loki, Thor and past villain Hela in a street performance manner reminiscent of the first few scenes in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

The trailer received 209 million views within the span of 24 hours shattering multiple trailer release records. Anticipation is mounting as theories continue to swirl and Waititi calls his project possibly the “best Marvel film ever.” Hemsworth also seconded this to Entertainment Tonight! saying that the script for the movie was one of the best he has read. However, nothing will be confirmed until the movie hits theaters on July 8.

“If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” Waititi told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

“I think it was a perfect teaser trailer!” Zach Mcllroy ‘23 told The Carroll News. “It established the tone of the movie without giving away too much about the plot and I think it encapsulated everything that made ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ so great! I am worried about how that will clash with Gorr the God Butcherer’s dark storyline and the tragic backstory of Jane Foster becoming Mighty Thor. All in all, I am looking forward to seeing Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy on screen together more and am very excited for the addition of Christian Bale and Russell Crowe!”