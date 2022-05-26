Texas grade school shooting claims 21 lives

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Just 10 days after the Buffalo grocery store shooting that left 10 people dead, another mass shooting took place in the United States. At Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a lone gunman took the lives of 21 people: 19 children and 2 adults.

In a press conference to the news media, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, shot his grandmother before making his way to the school around 11:30 a.m. Ramos was killed by law enforcement and is believed to have acted alone.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde,” Abbott told the press. “[Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott] and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering.”

This shooting is the deadliest grade school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.