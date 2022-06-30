Five LGBTQ+ artists to stream on Spotify

As Pride Month comes to a close, it is important to remember that support for LGBTQ+ people should be year-round. One of the best and easiest ways to illustrate this support is by uplifting LGBTQ+ artists. Spotify, the “digital music, podcast and video service that gives you access to millions of songs and other content from creators all over the world,” is the host for multiple musicians that you can stream and enjoy.

Lucy Dacus

Lucy Dacus is a 27 year-old singer-songwriter from Virginia. She originally rose to fame with her album “No Burden” in 2016. Now, with her hit “Hot and Heavy” she tops many alternative and indie charts. She is also a part of the band supergroup, Boygenius, with openly bisexual artist Phoebe Bridgers.

While Dacus is an open member of the LGBTQ+ community, she prefers to call herself “queer” although she states her identity is closer to that of bi and pansexuality. Dacus said that her new album, “Home Video,” uses her childhood and identity discovery journey as inspiration for a variety of her songs.

MegaGoneFree

Mega is a 21 year-old singer-songwriter who originally rose to fame on TikTok after posting a variety of ukulele and vocal covers of popular songs such as “Beggin’” by Maneskin. They also make a variety of comedy videos for their account.

Mega uses she/they pronouns but recently released the song “Talking ‘Bout Bri” which went viral online. The tune discusses how harmful deadnaming can be for queer people in today’s society. Mega says within the song that they “killed” their old identity and do not plan to revisit it any time soon.

Bears In Trees

Bears in Trees is a self described “dirtbag boy band” from England that makes indie and folk music. The group consists of percussionist George Berry, singer and bassist Iain Gillespie, singer and pianist Callum Litchfield (who also dabbles with the ukulele) guitarist and Nick Peters.

In a recent social media post, Bears in Trees stated that three out of the four members are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Iain and Nick, the main lyricists for the group, write multiple songs about their struggles with identity and past troubles such as “Little Cellist” and “Ramblings of a Lunatic.”

Addison Grace

Addison Grace is a 21 year-old singer-songwriter who rose to fame on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram. They famously played their ukulele whilst wearing the band Cavetown’s merchandise. Later, Addison was contacted to open for Cavetown’s tour in 2022, showing the full circle of their success.

Addison is an open member of the LGBTQ+ and non binary community. They have written a myriad of songs about their struggles with gender including the ballad “I Wanna Be a Boy.” They also have written a few sapphic tunes including “Sugar Rush” and “Kill the Switch.”

Girl in Red

Of course, no list discussing LGBTQ+ musicians would be complete without the iconic Marie Ulven Ringheim, famously known as Girl in Red. She is a 23 year-old singer-songwriter from Norway. She was cited by Paper Magazine as a queer icon after being nominated for multiple awards for her songs.

Marie has written many sapphic tunes including “i wanna be your girlfriend,” “girls” and “we fell in love in october.” Today, she is a popular figure in the LGBTQ+ community and she is seen as a rallying force for lesbians and queer women alike. Her presence is synonymous with the gay community and many find inspiration in her works.

From underground artists to highly streamed singers, it is important to support these artists year round so their voices are heard both inside and outside of music.