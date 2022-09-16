A second place finish begins a hopeful fall campaign for the JCU Men’s Golf Team

The John Carroll University Men’s Golf team started their fall campaign off strong this weekend at the Baldwin Wallace Fall Invitational where they placed second out of nine teams in the one-day tournament.

Traveling to Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley, OH on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Blue Streaks introduced a new starting five on the course: Jack Wymard ‘23, Grant Lumley ‘24, Jacob Hazen ‘24, Anthony Krakowiak ‘25, and Nolan Adams ‘23 all competed for the Blue and Gold this weekend.

Wymard and Lumley, two veterans on the team, led the way for John Carroll, both shooting scores of 76. Hazen, Krakowiak and Adams all recorded scores of 78 to total the Blue Streaks’ team score at 308.

“This weekend was a success because of how consistent the team is this year,” said Wymard. “Anyone on the team could be thrown into the top five and perform at a high level which says a lot about our team.”

The Blue and Gold trailed Division II school, Lake Erie College, on the leaderboard by 14 strokes at the end of the day as the squad finished in second place at the tournament. The College of Wooster (312), Muskingum University (316) and Baldwin Wallace University (324) rounded out the top five at the event.

“It would be great to see this team’s consistency at an even higher level than we are at right now,” continued Wymard. “We shot a 308 this weekend which we are all proud of to start the year but everybody on the team wants these good days to be closer to 290. I believe in a few weeks the team can be right around there.”

The Blue Streaks will be back in action at the Poppa Flowers Memorial Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 18 at River Greens Golf Course in West Lafayette, OH.