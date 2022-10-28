Student+loan+forgiveness+applications+open

The application for federal student loan forgiveness has been opened to those who qualify. Following the Biden administration’s extension on repayment for loans, their next step in their student debt relief is providing upwards of $20,000 in relief to low and middle-class families.

To apply today, visit the debt relief website and complete the brief application process. You need your social security number and may need to provide proof of income after the application is processed. Note that while you can still apply, there is currently a pause on the debt discharge process.

The application closes on Dec. 31, 2023, but take a moment to submit your application today.