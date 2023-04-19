Narrow on the road victory prepares JCU Women’s Lacrosse for post season competition

Lainey Donalson passes to her teammate as the Blue and Gold make their way up the field.

After a season of challenging competitors, John Carroll Women’s Lacrosse has successfully withstood tests of adversity, resulting in some crucial victories as the season begins to wind down.

In a narrow fashion, the Blue Streaks earned a pivotal victory against Marietta on Fri., April 14. The road game was full of excitement and thrill, culminating in a 15-13 win for the Blue and Gold.

As the game unfolded, the Pioneers struck first, but Shannon Burdick ‘23, Olivia Gerlach ‘23, and Anna Spitzer ‘26 countered with quick goals to offset Marietta’s initial momentum.

As the second quarter began, the Pioneers were in control of offensive momentum. But, once again, John Carroll continued to make strides toward the net. Gerlach, Spitzer and Lauren Schwartz ‘26 would be the crew responsible for efficient offense that was difficult for the Pioneers to keep up with.

But trades of possession truly embodied the game, which meant Marietta wouldn’t cease to fire at any point. At the half, John Carroll still maintained a lead, but the Pioneers were certainly within reach. Heading into the locker room, the Blue and Gold were ahead by a score of 8-5.

It was clear that halftime conversations for both squads consisted of discussions in relation to discipline and fundamentals. Both teams were solid on the offensive and defensive side of things, but the winner of the game was a test of tenacity and determination.

The third quarter was when energies seemed to clash, creating a fast-paced environment for both teams. Kendall Gessner ‘23 used her veteran leadership to keep efficiency on the offense, tallying a goal for John Carroll. But once again, the Pioneers stepped up to the plate to create the narrowest deficit of the game.

At this moment, it seemed as if the Blue Streaks ignited a fire. A combination of veterans and a newcomer would ultimately breathe life back into John Carroll’s offense.

It was Burdick that forced the emergence from a gridlocked score with a crucial goal in the fourth. From then on, John Carroll did some clock work to maintain possession, keeping the ball away from the sticks of Marietta.

As the clock hit zero, the Blue Streaks were elated to earn a pivotal Ohio Athletic Conference win.

A handful of players had exceptional performances. Lainey Donalson ‘23 finished with five draw controls and four ground balls, Olivia Hanulak ‘24 ended the day with four assists, Spitzer tallied a hat trick, and both Burdick and Gerlach had five goals apiece.

The combined efforts and established community ultimately helped John Carroll return home with triumph.

With their eyes on what’s ahead, the Blue Streaks host Mount Union on Wed., April 19 at 7:00 p.m.