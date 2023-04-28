Laken Kincaid selected editor-in-chief of The Carroll News

Former Managing Editor Laken Kincaid has been named The Carroll News Editor-in-Chief for the 2023-2024 school year

The Carroll News has selected former Managing Editor Laken Kincaid ‘24 as the editor-in-chief for the 2023-2024 school year.

Kincaid began writing for The Carroll News during their first semester at John Carroll and quickly became a Staff Reporter. After that, they were chosen for the position of Campus Editor at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

As Campus Editor, Kincaid began their weekly column, “Keeping up with Kincaid,” where they reflected on their trials and tribulations. In that time, Kincaid covered the new president of the university, a student government impeachment and plenty of Humans of JCU stories.

For the 2022-2023 school year, Kincaid was selected to be Managing Editor, serving as the right hand man for former Editor-in-Chief, Nick Sack ‘23.

“Nick Sack has been a phenomenal leader at the paper,” Kincaid said. “He has run this paper with poise and has shown what it truly means to be an EIC. He has not only been a great boss but a wonderful friend and resource. I also follow in the footsteps of other great writers that I have had the pleasure of working under like TJ Lindstrom ‘23 and Sophia Maltese ‘22. I am beyond thrilled to be accepted into this cohort of wonderful journalists.”

With majors in Political Science and Communication and a minor in Leader Development, Kincaid is passionate about foreign affairs. However, what they love most about The Carroll News is the community that has been built around the paper.

“This university has given me a new home,” Kincaid stated. “I absolutely adore John Carroll and that’s because of the people that make up its campus. I want to give back in any way that I can, including informing our student body about issues that impact them, both locally and abroad.”

Kincaid is grateful for the previous leaders of the paper. “They have inspired me to be the writer, editor and student I am today,” they said.

Kincaid will be joined by Managing Editor Grace Sherban, the former Campus Editor who is a Communication and English major.

“I am incredibly excited to take on this new responsibility at The Carroll News with Laken,” Sherban said. “The past two years on the paper have been so much fun and I cannot wait to contribute more to the campus community as Managing Editor.”

Together, Kincaid and Sherban hope to further combine the news desks of the various media outlets and continue curating the best work possible, all while showcasing the best student work from around campus.