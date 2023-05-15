AUDIO: Meet the man who “makes them pay”

Tim Misny discusses his time at JCU and beyond through a Heights Now on WJCU 88.7.

Laken Kincaid, Nick Sack, and Evan Richwalsky
May 15, 2023

Recently, The Carroll News was able to sit down and interview John Carroll alum Tim Misny ’77. Along with reading the article in print, you can also listen to the story of how the man who makes them pay got to where he is through the official Heights Now broadcast here.