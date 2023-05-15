AUDIO: Meet the man who “makes them pay”

Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a junior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development.
Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper. They have received 13 Best of SNO awards and a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. Additionally, they also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project.
In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter. Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for.
When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. Laken also enjoys skiing and watching true crime documentaries.
In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians.
To contact Laken, email them at [email protected]
.
Nick Sack, Editor-in-Chief
Meet Nick Sack, our Editor-in-Chief! He is a Political Science Major from Westlake, OH, and he loves journalism, Buddhism, and behavioral psychology. He has a massive passion for politics, learning as much as possible about political theory and campaigning. Nick loves politics because it's an opportunity to bring people together, and engage differences between people. Outside of politics, you can find Nick either tending to his fish tanks, reading about Buddhism, or working on The Carroll News. He loves talking to people, and is always willing to listen to a good story! You can reach him at [email protected]
Evan Richwalsky, Staff Reporter
Evan Richwalsky is a staff reporter for The Carroll News from Avon, Ohio. He is currently a junior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (Digital Media) and minoring in Leadership Development.
Elsewhere on campus, Evan is heavily involved in WJCU, serving as the production director for the station, as well as a sports producer and a heights DJ and DJ trainer. Off campus, Evan previously had heavy involvement in youth leadership on the national level for the Boy Scouts of America. He also earned the Eagle Scout rank and was recognized with the Order of the Arrow’s Founder’s Award and Vigil Honor.
With what little free time Evan has, he enjoys running, being outdoors, graphic design, trying to keep up with sports and flying places to go see his friends.
In the future, Evan hopes to get a job behind the scenes in sports, either as a broadcast producer or working in a stadium scoreboard/replay control room.