AUDIO: Meet the man who “makes them pay”

Evan Richwalsky is a staff reporter for The Carroll News from Avon, Ohio. He is currently a junior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (Digital Media) and minoring in Leadership Development.

Elsewhere on campus, Evan is heavily involved in WJCU, serving as the production director for the station, as well as a sports producer and a heights DJ and DJ trainer. Off campus, Evan previously had heavy involvement in youth leadership on the national level for the Boy Scouts of America. He also earned the Eagle Scout rank and was recognized with the Order of the Arrow’s Founder’s Award and Vigil Honor.

With what little free time Evan has, he enjoys running, being outdoors, graphic design, trying to keep up with sports and flying places to go see his friends.

In the future, Evan hopes to get a job behind the scenes in sports, either as a broadcast producer or working in a stadium scoreboard/replay control room.