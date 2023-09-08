“Fan Experience” tailgating event hits the streets of South Belvoir

Just when gameday couldn’t be more exciting, JCU Athletics organized the closing of South Belvoir Street during football home games to restore an old tradition.

Sept. 2, 2023 marked the birth of “Saturdays with the Streaks,” a community-wide tailgating event open to all JCU students, families and alumni. Starting at 10 a.m., South Belvoir was accentuated with a surfeit of blue and gold.

Referred to as the “Fan Experience,” this community-driven gathering materialized under Brian Polian, ‘97 graduate and Director of Athletics, in an effort to “enhance football game days in a significant way.” The arousing event featured plenty of upbeat tunes and peppy guests. Tents served game day staples including burgers, hotdogs and cold beverages. Additionally, the cheerleaders, dance team and pep band all made an appearance to rally the fans before kickoff.

Football enthusiast Evan Donovan ‘25 reflected on the high energy of the tailgate, observing that “there was a cornhole set up and a DJ. Close to 11 a.m., we got some drinks and walked to see what was there. I got to mingle and meet new friends.”

Hamlin resident Brandon Bennici ‘26 stated that “it felt like a hangout and meeting spot while people waited until game time.”

Jonathan (JJ) Cuddy ‘25 noticed the change of atmosphere while in the crowd. Even though he did not attend the “Fan Experience” tailgate beforehand, he commented that “it made [game day] more enjoyable.”

Finally, Matt Lyons ‘25 remarked on the electricity of the crowd during the game. “The fans were electric! Whether up ten on first down or down on a third down, the fans were there and loud. The game didn’t go our way but the fan spirits were still high. It was a D3 matchup with D1 spirit.”

The next football home game on the books is none other than homecoming. The morning of Sept. 30, the “Fan Experience” will resurrect to cheer on the Blue Streaks before their fierce battle against the Wilmington College Quakers.