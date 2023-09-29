Vegetarian food options around campus

One common sentiment shared among college students both at John Carroll and beyond is that it is difficult to find healthy food on campus. This can be even more difficult if you have specific dietary restrictions like allergens or, like in my case, vegetarianism. What makes it even more difficult is that catering to these diets can also be unsavory for your wallet.

After a year and a half on my no-meat kick, experimenting with various flavors and textures, I have found a few options for plant-based cuisine that keeps me fueled and can be bought using dining dollars provided by the university meal plans.

The Blue Streak Grill

Starting off our tour at the various restaurants at The Inn Between, The Blue Streak Grill does not have a whole lot of selections for us herbivores. However, I am a fan of the vegan veggie burger especially when it is topped with blue cheese. The vegan “chicken” surprised me, but the flavors were a little overwhelming. The slaw did give it some bonus points, but those can easily be deducted since the sandwich cannot be purchased with a standard meal exchange. Other than that, the sides are your standard fries and tater tots that can easily fill your stomach when you are in a time crunch.

Cinco Cantina

Personally, I am not a fan of Cinco Cantina. However, there are times when I do feel a hankering for some Mexican food and I do use the occasional meal swipe for a burrito or a bowl. I am not a huge fan of any kind of Tofu, but Cinco’s isn’t too bad. The beans also tend to carry the meal no matter if you choose to get protein or not. I usually choose to add lettuce, onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream and various salsas which usually vary in degrees of freshness. While the chips don’t contain meat, they are usually stale and not worth the bite in my opinion.

Choolah: Indian BBQ

While it is rather new, Choolah has swiftly become my go to when studying late or writing pieces in the newsroom. While I have not tried their new fruit lemonades, their power bowls are filling and homey. Personally, I get a bowl without rice (which seems to confuse many of the workers behind the ovens) with vegan croquette and tikka masala which tastes just like a hearty stew. I have not yet tried the paneer, but the other sauces such as the chickpea masala and the daals are also absolutely divine.

Saxbys

Those who have seen my articles before know I am a die hard Saxbys fan. While I plan to write an article on my go to drinks at Saxbys, I would like to make it clear that all drinks at Saxbys are vegetarian! However, they may need adjustments if you are vegan. Regarding food items, there are not many places where you can go wrong. My favorite Monday morning pick me up is an egg and cheese on an everything bagel with extra cream cheese. Additionally, the breakfast burrito and avocado toast is spectacular especially with some added hot sauce. I would also be remiss if I neglected to mention their assortment of grilled cheese, the main event being the mouthwatering breakfast grilled three cheese. If you prefer to air on the sweet side, you can’t go wrong with an item from the bakery like a muffin or brownie.

While it may seem daunting to go vegetarian on a college campus, I have found that it is definitely possible and almost rewarding if you know the proper places to go and the right menus to peruse.