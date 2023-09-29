Vegetarian food options around campus

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Vegetarian food options around campus

Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Sep 29, 2023
Editor-in-Chief+Laken+Kincaid+tingles+taste+buds+for+the+vegetarian+options+around+campus.
Ella Olsson
Editor-in-Chief Laken Kincaid tingles taste buds for the vegetarian options around campus.

One common sentiment shared among college students both at John Carroll and beyond is that it is difficult to find healthy food on campus. This can be even more difficult if you have specific dietary restrictions like allergens or, like in my case, vegetarianism. What makes it even more difficult is that catering to these diets can also be unsavory for your wallet.

After a year and a half on my no-meat kick, experimenting with various flavors and textures, I have found a few options for plant-based cuisine that keeps me fueled and can be bought using dining dollars provided by the university meal plans.

The Blue Streak Grill

Starting off our tour at the various restaurants at The Inn Between, The Blue Streak Grill does not have a whole lot of selections for us herbivores. However, I am a fan of the vegan veggie burger especially when it is topped with blue cheese. The vegan “chicken” surprised me, but the flavors were a little overwhelming. The slaw did give it some bonus points, but those can easily be deducted since the sandwich cannot be purchased with a standard meal exchange. Other than that, the sides are your standard fries and tater tots that can easily fill your stomach when you are in a time crunch.

Cinco Cantina

Personally, I am not a fan of Cinco Cantina. However, there are times when I do feel a hankering for some Mexican food and I do use the occasional meal swipe for a burrito or a bowl. I am not a huge fan of any kind of Tofu, but Cinco’s isn’t too bad. The beans also tend to carry the meal no matter if you choose to get protein or not. I usually choose to add lettuce, onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream and various salsas which usually vary in degrees of freshness. While the chips don’t contain meat, they are usually stale and not worth the bite in my opinion.

Choolah: Indian BBQ

While it is rather new, Choolah has swiftly become my go to when studying late or writing pieces in the newsroom. While I have not tried their new fruit lemonades, their power bowls are filling and homey. Personally, I get a bowl without rice (which seems to confuse many of the workers behind the ovens) with vegan croquette and tikka masala which tastes just like a hearty stew. I have not yet tried the paneer, but the other sauces such as the chickpea masala and the daals are also absolutely divine.

Saxbys

Those who have seen my articles before know I am a die hard Saxbys fan. While I plan to write an article on my go to drinks at Saxbys, I would like to make it clear that all drinks at Saxbys are vegetarian! However, they may need adjustments if you are vegan. Regarding food items, there are not many places where you can go wrong. My favorite Monday morning pick me up is an egg and cheese on an everything bagel with extra cream cheese. Additionally, the breakfast burrito and avocado toast is spectacular especially with some added hot sauce. I would also be remiss if I neglected to mention their assortment of grilled cheese, the main event being the mouthwatering breakfast grilled three cheese. If you prefer to air on the sweet side, you can’t go wrong with an item from the bakery like a muffin or brownie.

While it may seem daunting to go vegetarian on a college campus, I have found that it is definitely possible and almost rewarding if you know the proper places to go and the right menus to peruse.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a senior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development. Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper. They have received 14 Best of SNO awards and a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. Additionally, they also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project. In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter.  Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for. When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. Laken also enjoys skiing and watching true crime documentaries. In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians. To contact Laken, email them at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *