Is there room for creativity in the entertainment industry?

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Is there room for creativity in the entertainment industry?

Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Oct 13, 2023
Some+of+the+highest-grossing+movies+of+all+time.+Left+to+right%3A+%E2%80%9CAvengers%3A+Infinity+War%2C%E2%80%9D+%E2%80%9CTitanic%2C%E2%80%9D+%E2%80%9CGone+with+the+Wind%2C%E2%80%9D+%E2%80%9CAvatar%2C%E2%80%9D+%E2%80%9CStar+Wars%3A+The+Force+Awakens.%E2%80%9D
Brian Keim
Some of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Left to right: “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Titanic,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Avatar,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

In a world littered with recognizable brands, cinematic universes and an endless supply of remakes, it becomes easy to wonder if there is any room for original ideas in the modern entertainment industry. It even might seem that franchise-based movies are the only ones that people talk about or that make any money at the box office.

However, original and independent films with smaller budgets have been quietly making their mark on the industry with both critics’ ratings and financial performance. In that case, the central question becomes: are big-name blockbusters actually more profitable than original ideas?

While modern blockbusters primarily come from large franchises, most of them don’t even come close to standalone films of the past, adjusting for inflation. Out of the 20 highest-grossing movies of all time adjusted for inflation, only six came from existing film series. Similarly, the IMDb critics’ list of Top 250 Movies features a roughly equal split between standalone and franchise films. Therefore it becomes clear that, despite existing brands being very prominent in the modern entertainment industry, original ideas certainly have their place in the ever-changing landscape.

One thing that must be understood, however, about the box office numbers cited earlier: of those 20 films, only three came out of the 21st century: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avatar.” In a rapidly changing world of digital entertainment, people are going to the movies less and less. The audience numbers of the modern age are nowhere near those of a few decades ago. When people do decide to watch a movie in the theater, they often choose a well-known franchise. In the United States, the highest grossing movies per year since 2013 have all been tied to established series, whether they be remakes, sequels or new additions to a cinematic universe.

It is impossible to ignore the fact that brands make the most money in the modern entertainment industry, but that does not mean originality is completely obsolete. Though franchise movies often do well financially, plenty of them bomb at the box office. Recent films such as “Lightyear,” “The Flash” and “Battleship” tried to succeed on a recognizable name alone and all failed because not enough care was put into the films themselves.

The recent meteoric success of “Barbie,” conversely, can be attributed to recognition of the brand as well as the widely adored filmmaking of director Greta Gerwig. Another financial juggernaut is the 2018 Marvel film “Black Panther.” Though it was part of a cinematic universe, its success was due primarily to its cultural significance as the first mainstream superhero film with a nearly all-black cast. While the success of these films were boosted by their connections to a franchise, they were able to perform phenomenal numbers because of their own artistic merit and cultural significance.

Though brand new ideas make comparatively less money, they are still able to become cultural phenomena. “Everything Everywhere all at Once” did not make groundbreaking numbers monetarily, but gained a lot of traction among the film community. In addition to making over $100 million on a $25 million budget, fans heralded it as one of the best films in modern memory. It even won seven Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture.

The reality of the modern entertainment industry is that films with big brands behind them sell more tickets than ones that don’t. It should be reassuring, though, to remember that films need more than name recognition to perform well financially. Likewise, films such as “Everything Everywhere” have proven that original ideas certainly have their place in the modern industry. Big names may reign supreme, but expert storytelling will find a way to survive.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Brian Keim is the Opinion Editor for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *