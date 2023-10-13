NBC News veteran Pete Williams returns to campus as JCU’s journalist in residence

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

NBC News veteran Pete Williams returns to campus as JCU’s journalist in residence

Laken Kincaid and Aliyah Shamatta
Oct 13, 2023
Editor-in-Chief+Laken+Kincaid+smiles+with+former+NBC+correspondent+Pete+Williams+and+the+crew+at+WJCU.
Laken Kincaid
Editor-in-Chief Laken Kincaid smiles with former NBC correspondent Pete Williams and the crew at WJCU.

National award winning journalist Pete Williams continued his tenure as John Carroll’s journalist in residence last week, hosting multiple community wide events and mentoring young reporters on campus. These events included a Supreme Court preview for the upcoming judicial season, a livestream airing from John Carroll’s television studio on how to become an award-winning journalist and a session titled “An Evening with Pete Williams,” a speaker event where the retired NBC correspondent was interviewed by both an interactive audience and WKYC’s Russ Mitchell.

During his discussion on SCOTUS, which was moderated by political science professor Dr. Colin Swearingen, Williams answered various questions about the court’s upcoming docket, which will include cases on gun control, social media regulations and other hot-button issues. Along with an overview of the issues at hand, Williams also delved into what it was like to cover the Supreme Court and how it differs from other beats in government.

“The Supreme Court is not what you would call a source of beat,” Williams said during the event. ”NBC did not pay me to report just on what press releases came out of the Justice Department. The Supreme Court is right there in front of everybody.”

“The SCOTUS preview event was excellent and allowed the JCU community to learn about key issues facing the Court,” Swearingen told The Carroll News. “Pete’s knowledge and expertise on legal and procedural matters was evident from the start and his characteristic ability to distill complex information into digestible tidbits was refreshing. Moderating the event was a pleasure and I enjoyed not only hearing Pete’s synopsis of the Court docket but how he answered the questions posed by students.”

On Wednesday, Williams returned to the Donahue Auditorium where he answered pressing questions from both Mitchell and the greater John Carroll community. Throughout the conversation, Williams responded to multiple inquiries including how he started as a reporter, his stint as the Pentagon spokesperson under then-Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney and what it was like to cover contentious stories like Bush v. Gore as well as the Boston Marathon bombing. For students in the audience, Williams also offered advice for breaking into and thriving in the journalism industry in uncertain times.

“Look, what we do for a living is not that complicated,” Williams said. l. “It’s the same thing you do when you come home and say to your sister, brother, mother, father, spouse, [saying] ‘guess what I found out today!’ That’s really what we do. You have to want to find things out and want to tell people about them and explain things.”

This “sense of curiosity” is something that the journalist highlights as imperative for students who want to report.

“To me, I can’t think of anything more rewarding than that,” Williams told The Carroll News. “I find it endlessly rewarding to find stuff out and then tell other people about it. It’s the telling part that is an art form. You develop the craft of writing, you develop the craft of visual or audio storytelling, that can be taught and that can be learned. But the curiosity part, you got it or you don’t.”

Along with these appearances, Williams also interacted heavily with students throughout the week, speaking with collegiates on a variety of topics including developing sources, current political affairs and strategies for preparing to apply for John Carroll’s Meet the Press Fellowship. Additionally, he guest lectured in two different courses for the week including Narrative Storytelling and Audio Storytelling and Podcasting, helping students craft their stories and polish their work.

“Having Pete Williams come lecture some of our podcasting classes was helpful for our upcoming projects,” Kaeleigh Patriski ‘24, a member of the Audio Storytelling and Podcasting course, told The Carroll News. “He let us bounce ideas off of him without judgment as well as guiding us in the world of broadcast ethics. Pete even gave us the opportunity to send him work we do in the future which is priceless.”

At the end of the week, Williams also took to the radio to host an hour of jazz music on WJCU 88.7 FM to celebrate World College Radio Day. From 10 to 11 a.m. last Friday, Williams played some of his favorite tunes with explanations of his music choices spliced in between.

“Having Pete Williams visit campus, class and the radio station was a great learning experience for all,” Zachary Sinutko ‘24, a student behind the board during Williams’ show, stated. “From sharing his knowledge on news to reminiscing about his college radio days, he helped strengthen our professional and educational careers and we can’t wait for him to visit again this spring.”

Pete Williams will be returning as John Carroll University’s journalist in residence during the spring 2024 semester on dates which have yet to be determined.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a senior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development. Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper. They have received 14 Best of SNO awards and a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. Additionally, they also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project. In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter.  Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for. When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. Laken also enjoys skiing and watching true crime documentaries. In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians. To contact Laken, email them at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *