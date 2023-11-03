The news that keeps us Onward On!

JCUPD increases patrolling services to prevent crime and parking violations

Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Nov 3, 2023
Amelia Marlow
Campus Culture Beat Reporter Amelia Marlow reveals the JCUPD perspective of parking.

In March 2023, a string of catalytic converter thefts occurred at several of JCU’s parking lots, causing many students to question if their community is a safe environment.

Jeffery Daberko, the chief of JCUPD, predicts that the reason for the popularity of catalytic converter and vehicle thefts is because of trending videos on YouTube about how to break into cars, especially those of Kia and Hyundai models.

The John Carroll community received several security alerts in a short period of time. The first email on March 4 detailed a vehicle that was stolen from the JFX commuter lot. Another was released on March 6 regarding a second vehicle that was stolen from the same lot. A third one came on March 17, alerting the public that a catalytic converter was taken from a car parked in the Dolan East Lot. The last alert on March 21 notified students and faculty/staff about an attempted car theft at the Grasselli Library gravel lot.

To reduce thefts at John Carroll, JCUPD patrols all of JCU’s parking lots 24/7 with cruisers, bikes and even on-foot. Not only is the station constantly monitoring to prevent crime, they also actively ticket vehicles that violate parking rules.

Daberko told The Carroll News that a common trend among cars that receive violations is that they park in spots that are reserved for specific permits. He also sees a lot of vehicles with commuter permits parked in lots when they aren’t supposed to be, which is between 6 p.m.-1 a.m. during the week. Daberko also stated that JCUPD can use help from the JCU community as there are a lot more members of the JCU student body than police officers.

Each security alert that JCUPD sends contains safety awareness information. Security escorts are available anywhere on campus and areas immediately adjacent to campus. They can be requested 24/7 by calling JCUPD. Jogging and biking during the daylight in areas of familiarity or within the vicinity of campus is recommended.

Belongings can be protected by locking doors and not leaving behind purses, book bags, laptops and other valuables should be kept out of sight in vehicles. Don’t allow “tailgaters” to enter secured doors especially in residence halls. Use the “buddy” system to ensure each other’s safety and let others know about your whereabouts. Trust the feelings of the gut and avoid people and situations that provide discomfort.

If any suspicious behavior is seen, contact JCUPD immediately and an officer will be on scene as soon as possible. Their phone number is (216) 397-1234 and dispatch systems are open 24/7. University Heights Police can be contacted at (216) 932-1800.
Amelia Marlow is a beat reporter for the Campus and World sections of The Carroll News. She is from Madison, OH and a Junior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (concentrating in Integrated Marketing) and double minoring in Leadership Development and Psychology. Amelia has been a member of The Carroll News staff since the start of her third year of college. In addition to writing for The Carroll News, Amelia plays the clarinet in four musical ensembles at John Carroll: Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Pep Band and a chamber group that performs at Sunday night mass. She is the President of the Pep Band and a member of the Improv Club. Amelia is also a librarian for JCU’s Department of Liturgical Music and Musical Arts and a Peer Learning Facilitator for the Communications major. Amelia will be a marketing intern for JCU’s Academic Success Center in the spring of 2024. When Amelia isn’t busy at John Carroll, she can be found sleeping, watching funny videos and game shows, coloring, completing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with friends and family. In the future, Amelia hopes to attend graduate school and is interested in pursuing a career somewhere in advertising, public relations or journalism. To contact Amelia, email her at [email protected].

