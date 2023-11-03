The news that keeps us Onward On!

Gabbing with Grace: a new leaf

Grace Sherban, Managing Editor
Nov 3, 2023
Grace Sherban
Managing Editor Grace Sherban breaks down her epiphany after turning a new leaf

On Oct 3, 2023, I entered a new era. I turned a new leaf. Nothing catastrophic happened to cause this occurrence. I just woke up and, well, decided to have a good day. It also helped that I had a fantastic outfit planned but that’s an insignificant detail. 

The first time I clearly remember hearing this phrase was when I watched Elaine May’s 1971 cult classic comedy, fittingly titled, “A New Leaf” starring Walter Matthau. While this movie is by far a personal favorite of mine (I do recommend May’s “Mickey and Nicky” as well), I was curious to know the exact origin of the phrase “to turn a new leaf.” 

A commonly agreed upon definition for the phrase goes as follows: “to start anew or to break bad habits.” The phrase is derived from the 16th century and indicated that a page in a book was being turned over. Despite this definition confirming that the titular leaf being turned is not a leaf from a tree, I always picture a crisp autumn day with a slight breeze, turning over a mix of red and orange leaves. 

Now, I like to think that I didn’t have a lot of bad habits that needed to be stopped but the first part of the definition is what I would categorize my new leaf as. To start anew. But what does that look like?

Upon reflection, I have always taken things too personally, too close to the heart. I would consider this trait to be one of my biggest flaws. For instance, if someone were to cancel plans we had made, my mind instantly believes that the canceler is mad at me or simply just doesn’t want to spend time in my presence. Newsflash: it’s not that deep. 

At the end of the day, the mind is our biggest enemy. It is constantly giving us thoughts of negative self-talk that we then apply to the people around us. If I put on an outfit I view as mediocre, I will go through the day believing that everyone else views my outfit as mediocre. I turned this new leaf and finally realized that absolutely no one cares. And neither should I. 

So, after about a month of this new leaf, what does it mean in my everyday life? It means putting in effort. I make an effort to plan time for myself and those I care about. It’s been an uphill battle but I feel as if I’m putting in more effort into my academics and extracurricular activities.

Effort is cool. Surround yourself with people who put in effort not just in your relationship but the other aspects of their life. Effort shows that, despite the noise of the day, you are still a priority. The amount of effort people put into things is a testament to their character; find the people that make an effort. The things you put effort into may change which can be a hard but necessary adjustment. 

It’s a hard thing to recommend but I highly endorse turning a new leaf. I cannot stop talking about my new leaf. It is utterly fantastic. Those who I spend a lot of time with have probably gotten tired of me constantly saying “I turned this new leaf and…” or “Don’t worry, the leaf is still turned.” 

Even on a questionable day, it’s about recognizing the fact that the day will end. The passing of each day is, in its own way, a new leaf. When things look as if they are about to take a turn, I try to remember that it’s never that deep. 

There’s a lot to be grateful for. This new leaf has emphasized all of the things that can be taken for granted. It’s so incredible that I have the opportunity to give a tour, to go to service, to sit at my key desk, to get brunch with friends, to sit on duty with my pals, to go for a walk. I would include riding my bike but I have yet to ride my “steel pony” since I was hit by that car (but that’s a story for another column).  

I advise you, the reader, to turn a new leaf; but before you do, I will leave you with the wise lyrics of a favorite band of mine, Pity Party (Girls Club)’s “Healing Process (New Beginnings).” 

“All good things take time, and all bad things too. It just takes a little time. It’s-it’s a process. It’s a healing process.”

Grace Sherban, Managing Editor
Managing Editor Grace Sally Sherban was born in the early hours on Tuesday May 20, 2003. She spent most of her childhood hooting, hollering and joshing around while constantly reading and watching movies in between. She continues to do much of the same now while double majoring in Communications and English so she stays busy between all the hooting, hollering, joshing around, listening to herself talk, class, walking in the rain and work. Grace’s biggest goal in life is to write a comprehensive novel about the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race and its implications on the movie industry. To request the slideshow on the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race, she can be reached at [email protected]

