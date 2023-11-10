Meet Student Government’s 2024 Executive Board

On Tuesday night, after the various twists and turns of this season, the student government election results were finally announced. Students voted over a two-day period and, after the votes were approved, Morgan Anderson ‘25 and Michael White ‘25 emerged as winners.

Anderson claimed the position by 54.28% (438 votes). White won the race by 53.60% (432 votes). Director Gia Hamed held her position as Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by 73.91% (561 votes) and Michael Noonan ‘26 and Alex Petrak won the uncontested seats of Director of Business Affairs and Director of Student Organizations.

Anderson and White are eager to get to work as the next president and vice president. “Being elected president of student government is an unimaginable honor I am so grateful to have,” Anderson stated. “I promise to devote my time and energy into serving our students through new initiatives and opportunities. John Carroll has given us all so much, and I am ready to give back.”

The duo are grateful to the community that elected them. “It was a fantastic experience running against some incredible individuals and I am so thankful for all of the support that the community showed Student Government in this election,” White explained. “I want to thank everyone who coordinated the election and all of you who voted. I am excited to listen to students’ voices, continue to further the mission of servant leadership and advocate for students on campus.”

The voter turnout for this year’s election was note-worthy with more than 800 members of the student body casting ballots. President Jacob Kozlowski ‘24 was especially impressed by students’ dedication to Student Government.

“This election season proved one thing: when you inspire the best of our community, they show up, speak up and vote. Last year, we had a 20% voter turnout and we nearly doubled it this November,” Kozlowski explained. “None of this would be possible without the work and dedication of our Elections Committee, especially our chair, Lily Free ‘24.”

However, Kozlowski cautions the student body to still be active as there is still more work to do. “Our work isn’t finished though – now we turn our focus to electing a Senate that understands the needs and values of our community. I call on any student with a passion for advocacy and care for our community to run for Senate.”

To run for a position of senator, visit the Student Government Instagram page (@jcustudentgov), or email [email protected] for the link to the Intent-To-Run Form. Applications are due Nov. 9 and in-person and online voting will take place Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.