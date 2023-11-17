The news that keeps us Onward On!

Student Government installs Senator for the Class of 2024

Vic Jackson, Student Government Beat Reporter
Nov 17, 2023
On+Nov.+14%2C+Student+Government+installed+Logan+Sindone+24+as+Senator.
Logan Sindone
On Nov. 14, Student Government installed Logan Sindone ’24 as Senator.

On Nov. 14, the Student Government held their weekly meeting. The issue on the table: whether or not to reinstate Logan Sindone ‘24 as a member of the Senate.

Sindone had previously served as a senator and then as Chief of Staff, resigning from the position due to a busy fall schedule. However, due to the vacant seat within the Senate, Sindone made the decision to apply to return as a senator rather than as a board member. A bill was presented, written by 2024 Class President Evan Richwalsky and sponsored by fellow members of the class: Laken Kincaid, Aliyah Shamatta and Abigail Birch, proposing his installation.

At first, members of the Senate were a bit hesitant to approve the bill. President Jacob Kozlowski ‘24 had previously made it a rule to veto any bills that sought to reinstate a previous senator who resigned and other senators echoed the concerns of looking to a previous member as opposed to a new face. Kozlowski, however, made it clear that he would respect the will of the Senate and back whatever decision the majority made.

The senators posed questions to the author and sponsors of the bill, helping to clarify details of the selection process. There were a total of three seniors who applied for the position with the other applications either lacking qualifications concerning their vision for Student Government or also being a previous member of the Senate who resigned.

As class president, Richwalsky took charge of interviewing each applicant. Out of the three, Sindone was the one that all sponsors of the bill felt comfortable with.

After the senators had heard all parties testify to the matter, they held a vote. The majority decided to pass the bill and Sindone was promptly sworn in as a senator. Sindone is very enthusiastic to be a part of Student Government once again. “Ultimately, I’m honored to be back and can’t wait to use the time I have left at John Carroll to make the campus experience better for current and future Bluestreaks. The work is just getting started,” he commented.

In addition to welcoming Sindone, the senators took their time to welcome back Director of Business Affairs Jahiem Peake ‘24, who had taken a hiatus from physically appearing at senate meetings.

Now that the Senate sits at a more full capacity, Student Government is ready to take on the election season approaching near the end of the month.

Student Government holds weekly meetings open to the public every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. There will be no meeting next week due to Thanksgiving break. To get in touch with your JCU representatives, email [email protected].
About the Contributor
Vic Jackson, Student Government Beat Reporter
Vic Jackson is the Student Government Beat Reporter for The Carroll News from Akron, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University double majoring in Communications (Digital Media) and English (Creative Writing) and minoring in Peace, Justice & Human Rights (PJHR). Aside from The Carroll News, Vic is a DJ for The Heights, a student researcher for the Tim Russert Department of Communications, part of Black Students in Action (BSA) and the East Asian Student Association (EASA), a member of JCU's acapella group Sweet Carrollines and a barista at Saxby's, among other things. In their free time, they enjoy listening to R&B and jazz, writing poetry, admiring art and fashion, spending time outdoors and hanging out with friends. After graduation, Vic hopes to work at a major broadcasting station or be a world news journalist for a national news organization. To contact Vic, email him at [email protected].

