Student Government installs Senator for the Class of 2024

Logan Sindone On Nov. 14, Student Government installed Logan Sindone ’24 as Senator.

On Nov. 14, the Student Government held their weekly meeting. The issue on the table: whether or not to reinstate Logan Sindone ‘24 as a member of the Senate.

Sindone had previously served as a senator and then as Chief of Staff, resigning from the position due to a busy fall schedule. However, due to the vacant seat within the Senate, Sindone made the decision to apply to return as a senator rather than as a board member. A bill was presented, written by 2024 Class President Evan Richwalsky and sponsored by fellow members of the class: Laken Kincaid, Aliyah Shamatta and Abigail Birch, proposing his installation.

At first, members of the Senate were a bit hesitant to approve the bill. President Jacob Kozlowski ‘24 had previously made it a rule to veto any bills that sought to reinstate a previous senator who resigned and other senators echoed the concerns of looking to a previous member as opposed to a new face. Kozlowski, however, made it clear that he would respect the will of the Senate and back whatever decision the majority made.

The senators posed questions to the author and sponsors of the bill, helping to clarify details of the selection process. There were a total of three seniors who applied for the position with the other applications either lacking qualifications concerning their vision for Student Government or also being a previous member of the Senate who resigned.

As class president, Richwalsky took charge of interviewing each applicant. Out of the three, Sindone was the one that all sponsors of the bill felt comfortable with.

After the senators had heard all parties testify to the matter, they held a vote. The majority decided to pass the bill and Sindone was promptly sworn in as a senator. Sindone is very enthusiastic to be a part of Student Government once again. “Ultimately, I’m honored to be back and can’t wait to use the time I have left at John Carroll to make the campus experience better for current and future Bluestreaks. The work is just getting started,” he commented.

In addition to welcoming Sindone, the senators took their time to welcome back Director of Business Affairs Jahiem Peake ‘24, who had taken a hiatus from physically appearing at senate meetings.

Now that the Senate sits at a more full capacity, Student Government is ready to take on the election season approaching near the end of the month.

Student Government holds weekly meetings open to the public every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. There will be no meeting next week due to Thanksgiving break. To get in touch with your JCU representatives, email [email protected].