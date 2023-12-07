The top five Taylor Swift bridges

Grace Sherban Grace Sherban writes about her favorite Taylor Swift bridges throughout her 10 album career.

The name Taylor Swift has become synonymous with many things: genre chameleon, philanthropist, cat lover, lyrical genius and most recently, billionaire. Swift’s success is hard to pin down because of the constant evolution of her personal brand within the cultural zeitgeist. However, one aspect of her musical catalog that has been able to transcend the transition between country to pop to indie is her ability to write an emotionally devastating bridge.

In music, the bridge often acts as a transition point in a song that connects multiple verses. The melody of the chorus and verses typically contrasts that of the bridge, which highlights a change thematically in the song. Swift has made a name for herself in terms of her ability to craft an earworm of a bridge.

So, similar to The top five Taylor Swift love songs and Taylor Swift’s top five breakup songs, this list will dive deep into Swift’s discography to try and definitively answer a question that will leave Swfities divided: what are her five best bridges? Much like the aforementioned lists, there is no ranking to the order and no album will have two entries in the top five. However, there will be an honorable mention section to highlight the songs that were just shy of making the list.

1.) “Hits Different” from “Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)”

“I trace the evidence, make it make some sense/Why the wound is still bleedin’/You were the one that I loved/Don’t need another metaphor, it’s simple enough/A wrinkle in time like the crease by your eyes/This is why they shouldn’t kill off the main guy”

Considered to be a sleeper sensation from “Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition),” “Hits Different” is the type of song that leaves fans breathless as they try to sing along to the fast paced lyrics. In this song, Swift laments the loss of her lover and is surprised by her own visceral reaction to being left behind. She used to “switch out these Kens and just ghost,” but this breakup in particular is hard for her to move on from. It…hits different.

The bridge fleshes out this sentiment while reinforcing the themes of desperate longing for a return to those fond memories and moments she once shared. The lyrics make a listener feel as if they are slowly spiraling down into Swift’s own journey of introspection. The bridge acts as the climax for “Hits Different” and effectively expresses the manic realization that she may have just irrevocably destroyed her one chance at finding lasting love.

2.) “august” from “folklore”

“Back when we were still changin’ for the better/Wanting was enough/For me, it was enough/To live for the hope of it all/Cancel plans just in case you’d call/And say, ‘Meet me behind the mall’/So much for summer love and saying “us”/’Cause you weren’t mine to lose”

“august” is a part of the musical teenage love triangle that exists on “folklore” alongside “cardigan” and “betty.” “august” gives the perspective of the “other woman” who Swift has affectionately named Augustina. The instrumental and opening verses of the song creates the sense of a picturesque, beachy summer where the listener can physically smell the “salt air.”

However, the bridge emphasizes that Augustine’s summer romance is just that: a summer romance. Instead of enjoying the sun, she is relegated to clandestine meetings behind the mall.

This musical passage acts as Augstine’s interior monologue where she drops the naivety and recognizes that James, the narrator of “betty,” will eventually leave her and go back to the narrator of “cardigan.” The instrumental reflects this shift in tone and by the end of the bridge, Augustine is able to recognize the finality of the relationship.

3.) “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

“I’d go back in time and change it but I can’t/So if the chain is on your door, I understand”

“Speak Now” is the only album in Swift’s discography where she is the sole credited lyricist for every song, which means that every bridge is an absolute masterpiece. The task of choosing one bridge from this album was a daunting decision but “Back to December” has all of the characteristics of Swift’s finest work.

Instead of writing a song about being wronged at the end of a relationship, Swift is the one who ended things. She owes, of all people, Taylor Lautner, an apology and expresses regret over taking him for granted.

The bridge begins by listing off the things she misses about having Lautner in her life and emphasizes the realization that what they had in their relationship was genuine. By the last line, Swift takes accountability for her actions and comes to terms with her role in instigating the end of their love affair.

4.) “Cruel Summer” from “Lover”

“And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar/Said, ‘I’m fine, ‘ but it wasn’t true/I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you/And I snuck in through the garden gate/Every night that summer just to seal my fate/And I screamed for whatever it’s worth/ ‘I love you,’ ‘ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?”

Of course “Cruel Summer” was going to make an appearance on this list. The success of the song, which charted at number one on the Billboard Hot One Hundred four years after being released, can be attributed to Swifties’ devotion to this underrated gem.

This hit has become notorious for its bridge which depicts Swift’s inner struggle over wanting to keep a relationship casual while simultaneously yearning to make it official. She is tired of sneaking around and keeping secrets but for some reason, her passion is able to fuel her.

5.) “Is It Over Now?” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” from “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”

“And did you think I didn’t see you?/There were flashing lights/At least I had the decency/To keep my nights out of sight/Only rumors ’bout my hips and thighs/And my whispered sighs/Oh, Lord, I think about/Jumping off of very tall somethings/Just to see you come running”

The standout vault track off “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Is It Over Now?” is alleged to be about the end of Swift’s relationship with fellow pop star Harry Styles. The song contains lyrics (and a seagull squawk) that reflect on specific moments in the pair’s romance such as Styles’ infamous snowmobile accident and trip to the Virgin Islands. Lyrically, this track connects to “Out of the Woods” with its tumultuous portrayal of her relationship with Styles and provides an even closer look at their time together.

The bridge of “Is It Over Now?” is a perfect culmination of melody, lyrics and theme that is emblematic of her whole relationship with Styles. Swift describes this emotionally raw, erratic behavior that led her to see his face in passing waiters long after their time together came to a conclusion. There is this secretive component to the bridge that contradicts Swift’s willingness to mention specific instances during her time with Styles which makes this bridge unique and one of her best bridges.

Honorable Mentions

1.) “Last Kiss” from “Speak Now”

2.) “Death by A Thousands Cuts” from “Lover”

3.) “no body, no crime” from “evermore”

4.) “The Way I Loved You” from “Fearless”

5.) “King of My Heart” from “Reputation”