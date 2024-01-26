Student Government returns for the 2024 season

John Carroll students are settling in after a month-long break. As classes, clubs and activities begin to ramp up, Student Government is also making its swift return.

On Tues., Jan. 16, Student Government held its annual inauguration ceremony, passing the torch on to JCU’s new representatives for the 2024 term. Jacob Kozlowski ‘24 gave his final remarks as president, thanking all who made the 2023 season possible, before giving the floor to President Morgan Anderson ‘25.

“Today begins a new era for our organization as we gather to reminisce on our successes of yesterday and envision our success of tomorrow,” remarked Anderson. “Being president is a deep honor, and I am so grateful to have been elected to lead such a remarkable group on this journey.”

Exactly a week after the inauguration, on Jan. 23, the senators and executive board met for their first meeting of the season. Guest speaker Eric Smith, the director of Capital Projects, presented plans to renovate The Inn Between lounge area. The renovation plans included more comfortable seating and study areas.

The biggest change suggested was a renovation to the current shelving arrangement. The kitchen area is planned to be closed off through the new project and students would instead grab their food from heated lockers rather than receive their food directly from those who make it or off of their shelves.

Senator Lily Free ‘24 expressed her concerns with the arrangement altering how the students and the staff at The Inn Between normally interact. Smith addressed the concern by saying that there would be one staff member placed outside near the lockers who would interact with students but also noted that this was something to be taken into consideration.

After the presentation, the Senate listened in on a wide range of reports from each committee. The biggest report was the addition of a new committee, officially known as the Pride and Spirit Committee. Bi-weekly meetings will be held on Mondays at 5 p.m. and are open to all senators and students in general.

General senate meetings will continue to be held on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. in the Jardine Room for the remainder of the semester. For more information or to submit any questions, comments or concerns, email JCU’s representatives at [email protected].