AUDIO: Evan’s Escapades: The beginning of the end

Evan Richwalsky is the Multimedia: Audio and Engagement Editor for The Carroll News from Avon, Ohio. He is currently a senior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (Digital Media) and minoring in Leadership Development.

Elsewhere on campus, Evan is heavily involved in WJCU, serving as the Production Director for the station, as well as a sports producer and a heights DJ and DJ trainer. He is also a Student Senator for the Class of 2024 and works in the Sports Information Office. Off campus, Evan previously had heavy involvement in youth leadership on the national level for the Boy Scouts of America. He also earned the Eagle Scout rank, the Summit Award, and was recognized with the Order of the Arrow’s Founder’s Award and Vigil Honor.

With what little free time Evan has, he enjoys running, being outdoors, graphic design, trying to keep up with sports and flying places to go see his friends.

In the future, Evan hopes to get a job behind the scenes in sports, either as a broadcast producer or working in a stadium scoreboard/replay control room.