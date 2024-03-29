PHOTOS: Day in the life as a long distance commuter

At John Carroll University, I’m known for two things: my heavy involvement with the music department and commuting from an hour away. I’m serious, I actually commute from that far of a distance every day.

Even though many have asked me why I do this to myself and praised me for having patience while driving that far, I actually don’t mind traveling an hour to and from JCU five to six days a week. I also like having a jam-packed schedule because I think it’s extremely important to be involved around campus. If you’re curious as to why I chose to be a long-distance commuter, check out my article “The benefits of commuting from a long distance.”

Lately, a lot of people have been wondering how I spend a typical day on campus despite being behind the wheel for two hours. This inspired me to create a gallery with pictures of a day in my life as a long-distance commuter. Between attending classes, working several on-campus jobs and holding membership in five extracurricular activities, traveling back and forth from John Carroll has allowed me to maintain a busy, yet flexible schedule. These pictures were taken on March 13, which show an average Wednesday as an active college student.