PHOTOS: Aliyah’s birthday bash weekend 2024

Every year, my brother and my friends’ group rent an Airbnb the size of a mansion and have what we like to call a “Birthday Bash weekend.” Our group of friends consists of 16 people, four of whom have birthdays that fall within two weeks of each other.

A few years ago, the group decided that, instead of having separate birthday parties, we should pick a weekend that works for everyone and have a combined party. In years past, we have gone to mansions in Michigan, Hocking Hills and this year we took to Millersburg, Ohio.

These weekends consist of hanging out, playing video games, board games, football, cooking, exploring and going on hikes. This year was a bit different than previous Birthday Bash years though: We decided to have a theme. which was a carnival murder mystery party. On night one, we set up games like darts, ring toss, skee ball and bean bag throw. Of course, a carnival is never complete without food so we had a snow cone maker, cotton candy maker, hot dog steamer, popcorn and funnel cakes. On night two, we were given our murder mystery roles and played for three rounds. The game got crazy with tables flipping and shouting, but that made it way more fun.

Since a lot of people in the friend group are in their late 20s, it is harder for us to get together, so it is weekends like these that are appreciated the most.

