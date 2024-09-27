All I see are sweatpants

Which is the better pant option for school: sweatpants or jeans?

Why are John Carroll students wearing sweatpants every day? I am a freshman here, and although I am aware of the fact that college gives you the freedom to stop caring, I was taken aback by the excessive amount of athletic clothes I see. I get it—everyone has their personal style. But seeing people wear the same clothes they wore to class to the gym sure is… interesting.

I come from a highschool with a dress code and despite it not being as enforced as I know it is in some schools, I found myself ready for college and excited to have more time to wake up and get ready. Trust me, I get it, sweatpant days are valid…but I thought we stopped being afraid of jeans in third grade. Even if you are afraid of jeans, there’s nothing wrong with the go-to choice of leggings or joggers—those two can be dressed up or down. Experimenting with clothes is a thing! You don’t always have to throw on the first thing in your closet. And, let’s be honest, have you washed those sweatpants since the last time you wore them?

I understand (and partially agree) that it is excessive to dress up for a college class, but I view it as showing off your style. Also, wearing an artist on your shirt or choosing to go for a unique pant is an easy conversation starter. I’ve had friendships start just from the basic “cute shirt, where’d you get it?” comment.

At this point, I feel as though I’m one of the French students. I know we all see how put together they are, dressed as if they can be placed in Vogue at any minute. With accessories ranging from scarves to sunglasses, they are stepping up the game. How do you not pass them and look at your choice of clothing vs theirs? Us freshmen are placed in the same dorms as the French students too; how do you not pass them and feel like you should be putting something on besides your sweats or yellow football shirt that the school gave you. I’m sorry, matching yellow shirts everyday are getting to me.

Personally, I lost it when I saw a student with a trenchcoat. I wish I had that much motivation to wear one. This isn’t meant to be an article of praise but honestly, I’m thankful for the French. Without them, I’d feel like even more of an outlier as I pass everyone in their athletic gear. It doesn’t help that the fields are right by our dorms. To the upperclassmen I barely see, I hope you are in your hall trying more to look put together than our class is. I thought it would be the freshmen who were partially trying at least for the first month, but I’ve been proven wrong.

If school is draining you that much and wearing sweats is your only way to cope, honestly I am wishing the best for you. For me it’s looking like I’m going to have to enroll in French classes and convince everyone I’m an exchange student.