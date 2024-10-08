The boys are back in town: Delta Tau Delta’s return to campus

Iota Iota – Delta Tau Delta Delta Tau Delta President Greg Pal ’22 stands with his brothers after winning the Court of Honor

At the start of the 2024-2025 academic year, John Carroll University announced the return of the Iota Iota chapter of Delta Tau Delta during the fall 2024 semester. The chapter dissolved at the end of spring 2023 after a year that caused members to feel that it was best to close it down.

Mary Ann Hanicak, the adviser of Fraternity and Sorority Life, mentioned that DTD, which first became a chapter at JCU in 2007, is a “very strong chapter noted for being incredibly intelligent, getting high grades and being extremely involved around campus.”

Hanicak said the advisory board and headquarters of DTD’s national organization were “amazing” and some of the “best men’s organizations” that she has ever worked with. These circumstances led her to believe that this year was the perfect time to reopen the chapter.

“I am very excited to see the return of Delta Tau Delta on campus,” said Nick Brunetti ’26, president of JCU’s Beta Theta Pi chapter. “I think overall if done correctly, this will promote the entirety of Greek Life on campus. We are all in the same community [and] as long as we work with each other and promote the community, this will be good for all of us.”

Naomi Sigg, vice president of Student Experience and Campus Belonging, explained that “Greek life at John Carroll University plays a significant role in enhancing our campus community by fostering a strong sense of belonging for many students on our campus.”

“Greek organizations also promote lifelong friendships, leadership development and service to others,” she added.

“Values-based organizations, fraternities, and sororities at JCU often align closely with our Jesuit values, such as the pursuit of justice, service to others and the development of the whole person,” said Sigg. “Members of Greek Life are committed to upholding principles of integrity, respect and community, which resonate deeply with our mission of being people for and with others.”

Representatives from DTD National Headquarters will arrive at JCU in October to recruit students.

“For each fraternity nationally, different rules are given,” stated Brunetti. “For [Beta Theta Pi], we build out a two-week recruitment calendar of events that are open to everyone on campus.”

“Through this, we build a database of each potential new member and then move forward with discussions if that individual suits our core values and would fit within our organization,” Brunetti continued. “I can’t speak on [Delta Tau Delta’s] recruitment schedule, though we will be working with them to help promote their return and make sure they can do good due diligence for candidates that they will be selecting.”

A minimum grade point average of 2.5 is required for new members to be eligible to join DTD. In addition, they must be willing to serve as leaders and have a heavy involvement all over campus.

Hanicak said, “the most important factor of recruiting new members is their values,” meaning a commitment to academics is essential, as well as respect to others and serving their community.

“With only one fraternity currently active, the return of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity will naturally introduce a new dynamic and provide additional opportunities for student involvement and engagement,” Vivian Crane ’27, member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and president of JCU’s Panhellenic Council, told The Carroll News.

“As the second fraternity on campus, Delta Tau Delta’s reestablishment will broaden the scope of fraternities available to students and strengthen the overall sense of community and collaboration among Greek [Life] here at JCU.”

Crane added, “The result of Delta Tau Delta’s return will likely be creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for all Fraternity and Sorority Life members on campus.”

“The entire [Fraternity and Sorority Life] community is enthusiastic about [Delta Tau Delta’s] return and I am so excited to see all of the good that will come from it,” said Crane.

Hanicak said that if both Beta Theta Pi and Delta Tau Delta do well for the next two to four years, then a third fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, will be brought to John Carroll University.

The return of the Iota Iota Chapter of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity signals a new chapter for John Carroll University’s Greek life, fostering greater student involvement and strengthening community ties. With a focus on leadership, academics, and service, the fraternity’s reestablishment promises to enhance the campus experience and support the growth of these organizations at JCU.