BREAKING: Crime on the rise in JCU’s latest security report

University Heights, OH— On Sept. 27 at 3 p.m., all John Carroll University students, faculty and staff received an email from the university’s police department about the release of the 2023 Annual Security Report. The 59-page document provides key crime statistics and highlights efforts related to crime prevention, training, education and fire safety on and around campus.

The report covers the calendar years 2021 through 2023, presenting data on incidents both on- and off-campus. Among the most concerning figures are the reported cases of sexual and dating violence. In 2021, there was one case of sexual assault (rape), one instance of dating violence, and two reports of stalking.

In 2022, reported crimes increased significantly. Six rapes and five instances of sexual assault (fondling) total were documented, and there was one dating violence in a residence hall. Both types of sexual assault occurred in residence halls.

In 2023, there were three reported rapes, one case of fondling, five reports of stalking, one robbery and three motor vehicle thefts. The overall number of crimes rose from seven in 2021 to 11 in 2022, reaching 13 in 2023. Notably, four sexual assaults and all five stalking incidents occurred within residence halls.

Already in 2024, between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, thieves stole three vehicles and broke into two others in JCU’s auxiliary parking lot at Notre Dame College.

The report also includes on-campus arrests and referrals related to liquor, drug and weapons laws. Each year from 2021 to 2023 recorded one liquor law arrest, with 2023 also seeing one drug law arrest. Referrals for liquor law violations have decreased over time, dropping from 89 in 2021 to 59 in 2023. Similarly, drug law referrals declined from 31 in 2021 to 17 in 2023. However, there was one weapons law referral in 2023.

The university reported zero hate crimes over the three-year period. In 2023, there were also no fires reported on campus.

In addition to crime statistics, the report outlines various university policies, including detailed descriptions of crime categories and the Title IX policy concerning discrimination and bias.

