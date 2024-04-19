The news that keeps us Onward On!

Lisa Brown Cornelius named JCU Dean of Students

Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Apr 19, 2024
Lisa+Brown+Cornelius+is+the+Dean+of+Students+effective+April+1%2C+2024.
Charles Marlin
Lisa Brown Cornelius is the Dean of Students effective April 1, 2024.

Even with the spring semester coming to a close, new leadership has been announced and put
into action. On April 1, 2024, Lisa Brown Cornelius was named the dean of students, following Sherri Crahen’s retirement on Oct. 13, 2023.

A community message sent on April 2 by Naomi Sigg, vice president of student experience and campus belonging, welcomed Brown Cornelius to the position.

“Lisa has been a leader within the John Carroll University community since 2011. In her role as the Senior Director of Residence, she has led initiatives to enhance the residential student experience with a focus on fostering inclusive living and learning environments where students find connections to their community and academic success.”

Brown Cornelius’ educational background showcases her passion for higher education and the student experience. She earned a master’s degree in Student Affairs Administration from Michigan State University and a doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Kent State University.

“I’m so grateful for the community here and the amazing students [and] to be able to continue to serve students in a different way…but to also be working in an office where a lot of the work we do is around how we support students in all aspects of that experience,” said Brown Cornelius.

From twelve years employed at John Carroll with previous roles as senior director of residence life and interim Title IX coordinator, her drive for strengthening the community carries into this role.

In addition to these positions, she has served on several committees including the CARE team, the University Committee on the Student Learning Experience (UCSLE), University Strategic Planning Group (USPG), Assessment Committee, COVID-19 Task Force and Bias Response Team. With her various accolades, she is excited for “the ability to still be connected to Residence Life but to now be more connected to mental health support, wellness and Title IX.”

“John Carroll is a great place…to be an educator and a professional at a place that nurtures that for me but also allows me to work so closely with students,” Brown Cornelius added.

She has dealt a strong hand in campus construction, including the renovations of Murphy, Dolan and Pacelli residence halls during her leadership in Residence Life. Upcoming projects involve the Fairmount Circle apartments, which she aims for a strong finish before the fall 2024 semester.

“What remains central is renovations are underway. Juniors and seniors have been able to select into the apartment and they are full. We will be ready to welcome students into those spaces in early August.”
About the Contributor
Alissa Van Dress
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

