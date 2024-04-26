US News ranks Boler’s online MBA in top 150 in the nation, setting new record for university

Alissa Van Dress The main doors to the Boler College of Business, located at the west end of Administration Blvd.

Ever since the Boler College of Business was established in 2018, John Carroll has received multiple recognitions for the success of its students and faculty alike. While the undergraduate population continues to thrive, the graduate level programs the university offers sometimes fall under the radar, especially if they are asynchronous. However, this is not the case for Boler’s new online Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program which recently was ranked the highest it has ever been since its launch four years ago.

In 2020, the online MBA program was created after administrators saw the need for more accessible education following the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, the program is available across the United States to students wanting to take the next step in their education post graduation.

“Since the program’s inception, we have experienced significant demand for our high-quality, world-class, online MBA program,” Elad Granot, dean of the Boler College of Business, told The Carroll News. “Following the pandemic, we quickly recognized the demand from our graduate students to have more flexible options for pursuing the MBA.”

Granot says that one of the things that sets the program apart from others is that its courses go through a “rigorous certification process” which ensures students receive the best experience possible. Although the MBA initiative is virtual, students still have the same access to an engaged staff and faculty as an in-person Blue Streak would. Additionally, the program has the AACSB International accreditation, the highest accreditation a college of business can have.

All of this was recognized in a recent U.S. News and World Report which ranked Boler’s online MBA program at 147 in the nation out of 356 contenders based on the initiative’s accreditation, admission criteria, enrollment data service to students and faculty credentials. An extra accolade was given to the finance specialization as it was ranked 13 in the nation.

“While we in Boler have always been confident in the quality and prestige of our MBA program, to have this validated by a reputable organization such as U.S. News & World Report is exceptional,” Granot elaborated. “This organization helps consumers and business leaders make important decisions and for John Carroll University and the Boler College of Business to achieve these distinctions within a three-year timeframe of offering the Boler Online MBA program is exemplary.”

Students are also fans of this program, many of whom enjoy the adaptability of the hybrid classroom.

“The program is flexible and works well for the students and adult learners in the program,” Julia McNamera ‘23 ‘25G told The Carroll News. “It’s nice to know that there is an option for the students to attend in person if they need or want to.”

As for the future of the program, Granot said that Boler is consistently seeking out how to “diversify our portfolio” with new MBA specializations including potential options in the world of technology or healthcare administration. These will be added to the current list of offerings that includes accounting, economics, entrepreneurship, finance, international business, management, marketing and nonprofit administration.

“We are committed to having students learn from our world-class faculty and industry experts who are actively engaged in creating just and sustainable value, driving innovation and profitability and solving real-world problems with the goal of generating positive ecosystem impact,” Granot ended.