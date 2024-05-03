The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Head-to-Head: Chipotle is better than Moe’s

Abbey Baron, The Carroll News
May 3, 2024
Abbey+Baron+argues+that+Chipotle+is+a+superior+restaurant+to+Moes.
Anna Maxwell
Abbey Baron argues that Chipotle is a superior restaurant to Moe’s.

This article is part of a Head-to-Head series. You can read the counterargument by Anna Maxwell.

There is nothing more frustrating than finally landing on what type of food you and your friends want to eat but not agreeing on where to order it from. This debate often occurs between me and my friend Anna. We enjoy burritos, however we often debate on ordering from Chipotle or Moe’s Southwest Grill.

This past weekend, Anna and I attempted to settle the matter once and for all through a back-to-back taste test of the two chain restaurants. While this was supposed to solve our dilemma, this experiment only increased my loyalty to Chipotle, the best fast-casual Mexican restaurant. I formed this opinion based on price, menu options, and taste.

The first difference between the restaurants is the price. A burrito from Moe’s Southwest Grill with the Adobo Chicken is $10.99, while a chicken burrito from Chipotle is $9.45. Additionally, Moe’s will charge you an additional $1.09 for white meat chicken. Since I prefer white meat, I would have to pay over $12.00.

At both restaurants, we ordered a chicken burrito, chips, a side of queso and a drink. The total price at Moe’s came to $17, but was only $15 at Chipotle. While Moe’s offers free chips and salsa with their meals, the price of adding chips to our burrito at Chipotle was still cheaper.

In addition to the lower price, Chipotle has better meat options. Currently, the menu includes chicken, chicken al pastor, steak, beef barbacoa, carnitas and sofritas. The Moe’s menu consists of adobo chicken, white meat chicken, steak, ground beef and tofu. Although the quantity of options is not much different, Chipotle is set apart by its flavorful, braised meats such as barbacoa and carnitas. These are more traditional to Mexican street-style food than ground beef.

Now for the most important feature: the taste. I strongly believe that Chipotle’s food is more flavorful and fresher than Moe’s. The burrito from Moe’s was room-temperature and the rice was bland. The burrito from Chipotle, however, was warm, the rice had a lime and cilantro flavor, the corn was sweet, and the pico de gallo was well seasoned. I was able to taste each ingredient in the Chipotle burrito but in the Moe’s burrito, the flavors of the pico de gallo and the corn were not very discernable.

Likewise, the chips from Chipotle were crispier and more seasoned than Moe’s chips. Additionally, the queso from Moe’s is tasty but it lacks complexity. Chipotle’s has an additional spice from the jalapeños and a thicker consistency, which provides more flavor in every bite.

While I concede that the ambiance of Moe’s was brighter and more pleasant, the other attributes make up for this discrepancy. The Moe’s we visited is at 5920 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, Ohio and the Chipotle’s address is 6717 Eastgate Dr., Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Chipotle had less of a family feel than Moe’s and did not play music. Most Chipotles I have visited play good music so the atmosphere may differ depending on the location. Even so, most people typically order carry-out from fast-casual restaurants. The taste outweighs the ambiance.

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you have the choice between Moe’s and Chipotle, you should choose Chipotle. It is the clear winner with better prices, a wider range of menu options and, most importantly, it tastes better.
About the Contributor
Anna Maxwell
Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Anna Maxwell is the Arts and Life Editor for the Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Freshman at John Carroll University who is an Undecided major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also an editor for a well-known publishing company! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118

