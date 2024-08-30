World-renowned Cleveland Clinic announces new degree with JCU

This past spring, John Carroll University announced the addition of a new program in the STEM field: the 3 + 1 Bachelor of Science in Biology with a concentration in Medical Laboratory Sciences, which will be accomplished in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic.

Kathy Lee, Ph.D., director of pre-health professions, explained how the program will work.

“During the first three years, students engage in a comprehensive curriculum encompassing core coursework and specialized training in biology,” Lee said. “The fourth year is dedicated to intensive study within the Medical Laboratory Sciences program at the Cleveland Clinic, culminating in national certification examination eligibility.”

Once a student completes this four-year program, they will be qualified for careers in hospital settings and be able to specialize in areas such as oncology or infectious diseases. She also stressed the importance of the clinical exposure it provides to students who are considering working in medical fields.

This program is not being done by John Carroll alone. The university will be partnering with the Cleveland Clinic in order to provide students with the best practical medical experience possible.

Lee said, “While some students engage in primary research opportunities established in partnership with the Clinic, those enrolled in the BS in Biology/MLS program benefit from a specialized focus on healthcare delivery.”

“Through this partnership, students gain direct access to medical laboratory environments, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute meaningfully upon entering the workforce,” said Lee. “The demand for certified Medical Laboratory Scientists underscores the significance of this program in meeting industry needs.”

James Watling, Ph.D., provided further clarification on how the transition from JCU to the Clinic will function. He told TCN that, after studying biology with a concentration in medical lab sciences for three years at JCU, students will study for a year at the Clinic.

“Because the entire fourth year will be filled with the MLS coursework, students will need to complete their core requirements and prereq requirements for the MLS coursework in their first three years at Carroll,” Watling said. He also specified that JCU financial aid will apply to the time spent with the Clinic.

Discussing the types of Blue Streaks most likely to have an interest in this program, Lee said, “Students students interested in this program typically possess a strong inclination toward impacting patient care outcomes within clinical settings… This program is ideally suited for individuals with meticulous attention to detail, coupled with exceptional communication, analytical, and organizational skills… Aspiring healthcare professionals seeking immediate immersion in hospital environments post-graduation will find this program especially appealing.”

Watling added, “The Biology + MLS concentration is designed for students interested in performing the laboratory tests used to prevent, diagnose and treat disease. Once students have completed the year of study at the Cleveland Clinic, they are eligible to sit for the American Society of Clinical Pathologists Exam to become a licensed Clinical Pathologist.”

He also noted that acceptance into the Cleveland Clinic is highly competitive and far from guaranteed. However, students who are not accepted “can still complete their BS in Biology during their fourth year, and apply to the training program at the Cleveland Clinic after graduating from Carroll.”

The two professors were also asked about the origins of this program, which was conceived by both Lee and Cleveland Clinic MLS Program Director Barbara Zingale, as well as Melissa Cole, Ph.D. and dean of JCU’s College of Health.

The proposal “was thoughtfully crafted with input from campus stakeholders,” Lee said. “Leveraging the momentum generated by the establishment of the College of Health, the program moved quickly through institutional channels over a two-month period. This program will be available to current and incoming students for the fall semester and represents a testament to the university’s proactive approach to meeting evolving industry demands.”

Watling added that he hopes “this program becomes a model for other degree programs between Carroll, the Cleveland Clinic and other regional institutions.”

He elaborated on his expectations for this program, saying that, based on responses from prospective students, “there is considerable interest in the Biology BS with a concentration in MLS. I expect that we’ll see the number of students interested in the program grow in the next few years, while we continue to develop new and exciting degree options through the College of Health.”

Lee also described her expectations. “As students recognize the invaluable opportunity to acquire both academic knowledge and practical experience within a hospital setting, enrollment is poised to increase. Furthermore, the program serves as a catalyst for forging additional partnerships with healthcare institutions, such as the Cleveland Clinic, and educational entities, enriching the university’s healthcare portfolio.”

“By continuously expanding collaborative initiatives and adapting to emerging industry trends, John Carroll University remains committed to providing students with diverse and impactful opportunities within the healthcare sector,” Lee said.

This collaboration between John Carroll and the Cleveland Clinic is the first of its kind, but Lee and Watling hope it is not the last. For more information, they can be contacted at [email protected] and [email protected].