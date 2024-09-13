Bella’s Beat: ranking my dad’s famous phrases and sayings

Bella Congelio’s dad poses for a picture with all the free stuff he got at her freshman year orientation.

Anyone who knows my dad knows he has a variety of famous phrases and sayings that he uses frequently. In any given conversation, there’s a high chance he uses one of them, so I decided to rank them based on my personal favorites.

As of recently, I have come to adopt many of his phrases and sayings into my own vocabulary. Because of this, some of my friends have started to use them as well (specifically number two on the list). My friend told me the other day how she used one of these phrases in conversation with her own dad, and that sparked the idea in me to make this list.

For context, I honestly don’t know if he came up with all of them or if they are a collection of things he’s heard from one place or another. Regardless, I have grown up hearing his distinct vocabulary and sarcastic humor my whole life so I equate it with only him.

For today’s list, I decided to choose his top three most-used phrases and sayings. There are plenty more that could have made it onto the list as honorable mentions, but I wanted to keep it to the most defining phrases and sayings of his vocabulary.

The top three are as follows:

3. “You have to break a few eggs to make an omelet”

This one earns a spot at number three because of the wisdom behind it. Sometimes you have to go through hard times and potentially even sacrifice certain things, to get to something better. This is a reminder that we all need to hear from time to time, so it’s on the list. It can be used in a serious context, but it can also be used sarcastically.

2. “Smells like a good idea” (in response to someone saying that they are going to take a shower)

Spot number two goes to this phrase because it is simply a classic. This is the one that I began to say to my friends, and now they have adopted it as well. It’s such an unexpected response to someone saying that they are going to shower and that’s what makes it awesome.

1. “Simmer down”

Finally, number one goes to this short but effective phrase. It’s used when someone needs a reminder to relax and not get so worked up over a situation. This phrase is one that my dad uses all the time, and one that I have begun to adopt, so it’s only fair that it gets the number one spot.

I hope that you enjoyed this short list of my dad’s famous phrases and sayings. There is not really a point to this article other than to entertain, so I hope that this was entertaining.