JCU Theatre Club returns to the stage with “Radium Girls”

This past weekend marked a significant moment for JCU’s Theatre Club. Formed in 2023 as an attempt to revive theater at JCU, the club has been slowly but surely bringing live theater back to campus. In the past, the group has put on events such as a murder mystery dinner, a one-time performance of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]” and a romcom-themed showcase. This past weekend, though, the club was able to accomplish their biggest performance to date: a production of “Radium Girls” performed multiple times in the newly renovated Marinello Little Theater.

“Radium Girls” follows the story of the young women poisoned by radium in the early 1900s. The girls were instructed to use the glow-in-the-dark radium to paint watches for soldiers in the war by dipping a brush in their mouth to create a point, then dipping it into the radium. Not knowing the harmful effects of radium, the girls painted countless watches this way, all the while poisoning themselves with radium.

When they began to present symptoms, however, their employers did nothing to help them. Decaying jaws, weak bodies and even death spread throughout the workers, all while receiving no compensation or acknowledgement from those in power at the factory. Through the courage of one woman especially, Grace Fryer, an intense legal battle between the girls and the employers began. After years of fighting and multiple deaths, the women finally received the justice they deserve.

One of the founding co-presidents of the Theatre Club, Maddie Jarosz ’25, who played Kathryn Schaub, shared her thoughts on this moment for JCU Theatre. “It was so rewarding. From the beginning, what we wanted to do was be able to put on sustainable productions.”

Not only was the group able to sustain multiple productions, but during the Saturday night show, the theater was packed. “People were standing just to watch it and that made me very happy,” shared Jarosz.

Jarosz also expressed her appreciation for the cast and crew, explaining that everyone who was a part of this show was there because they genuinely wanted to be, and that made for a really positive experience for everyone.

Gwyneth Seddon ‘26, who played Grace, also emphasized her appreciation for the cast. “It was such an incredible cast. Everyone put in 120% and really trusted each other.” Additionally, she shared, “Everyone cared so much about each other. There was a community of kindness.”

She also expressed the honor that she felt in playing the real-life figure of Grace Fryer. “It was such an honor and a privilege to tell Grace’s story for her. I hope the people hearing it were listening.”

After this highly successful show from JCU’s Theatre Club, it will be interesting to see what comes next from the group. To stay up to date, follow the club’s Instagram: @theatreclubjcu