Head to Head: books are the better storytelling medium

What do you like better: books or movies? The question could be taken many different ways, but the main arguments typically come down to which one offers the best storytelling medium. While some, like The Carroll News’ Editor-in-Chief Grace Sherban, would argue for movies, I will always argue on behalf of books.

First, books and the art of writing down words on paper have been a part of cultures for thousands of years. There is something so beautiful about one finding their voice and using it to write stories for the world to hear, and that has been a vital part of humanity long before movies were ever introduced. The richness and culture surrounding books as a way to tell stories should not be forgotten in this debate.

Arguably, the biggest reason that books are the better storytelling medium is because of space. I’ve heard time and time again stories of directors who talk about having to omit certain details or cut scenes out of their movies in order to make it into a certain length. In a book, however, the author is not confined by a certain time limit and can instead make the book however long the story demands it to be. There is endless room to continue writing and developing a story when the medium is a book, which makes for a more detailed story.

Another reason why books are the superior medium is that they allow the person experiencing the story to better immerse themselves within it. When reading a book, the reader is able to use the details to envision the story in their head. Since there is no visual component, the reader is free to imagine the story however they like. With a movie, all the imaginative choices are made for you, which limits one’s ability to fully connect with the story in a creative way.

I understand that movies allow for more features in story telling such as sound effects and music and visuals, but the foundation of every story is the actual writing, and good writing makes or breaks a story. On one hand, you could have the best movie production with the highest budget, but if the writing of the story is not good, neither will the movie be. A book, on the other hand, is focused entirely on the writing and making it the best that it can be. A better written story allows for better storytelling, which again favors books as the better storytelling medium.

Don’t get me wrong—I love movies. I especially love going to the theater, getting a big bowl of buttery popcorn and a cherry slushie, and relaxing in a cushioned seat. However, at the end of the day, books will always top movies as the superior form of storytelling. There is just something about books that you cannot get with a movie, and for that reason, I will always side with books.