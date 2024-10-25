Autumnal activities to do before the season ends

Lily Panning Signs of the autumn season are visible all over campus.

One of the (few) joys of living in Ohio is the cycle of seasons we experience. Each shift in the weather prompts a new set of special traditions. As the colder months approach, it becomes easier to retreat indoors, preparing for hibernation like a woodland creature. However, there is ample time to enjoy nature at its most golden and beautiful state before we bundle ourselves in puffer coats and mittens. Below are some quintessential autumn activities to savor this gorgeous yet short-lived season.

Apple Picking

This is the perfect group activity for friends and family alike. The hunt for the most perfect ruby-red little orb becomes a sort of quest, one that each member of your party can embark on. The hands-on experience and delicious reward make apple picking a true gem of this season. I can imagine nothing better than filling a teeming bushel of my favorite fruit alongside loved ones. In the Cleveland area, popular fruit farms Patterson’s and Eddy’s are prime destinations for this activity and well worth a weekend trip.

Hiking

September and October bring those days when the sun blends with the crisp air to make the perfect temperature and the leaves glow in its rays. However, the fading of the leaves to their warmer colors is fleeting; autumn is the last chance to savor the outdoors before Cleveland winter unfortunately strikes. Now is the perfect time to grab a jacket or scarf and stroll! Many local parks provide beautiful views of fall foliage. Cuyahoga Valley National Park is particularly delightful and makes for the perfect little excursion.

Pumpkins

The pumpkin is perhaps the most defining symbol of the season—and for good reason. Pumpkin spice infiltrates our daily coffees and makes for delicious additions to desserts for this brief time. Additionally, pumpkins make for the perfect decor. After a trip to the pumpkin patch, turn your pickings into works of art as comical or intricate as you like. The process of gutting a pumpkin is sticky, seedy work, but well worth it to many. It is a joy to watch a candle softly bring light to your funny face or carefully cut masterpiece.

Media

Now is the perfect time to snuggle up indoors and enjoy watch parties of your favorite movie or show. The choices this season are endless. If you prefer a nerve-rattling, spine-chilling experience, spooks and slashers galore await you… although you may end up sleeping with the lights on for a few nights or checking over your shoulder everywhere you go. My scary-movie go-to’s are “Scream” and “The Shining.” On the other hand, the cooler weather prompts many of us to turn to things that make us warm and fuzzy inside. Is it autumn if you haven’t watched “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?” Also, in the past few years, the show “Gilmore Girls” has made a massive resurgence, and for good reason; it provides an escape to an idyllic small town and endears us to its characters’ close relationships. Many of us aspire to savor autumn as fully as the fashionable, coffee-loving titular duo and their quaint community do. Additionally, with the school year in full swing, many, including myself, come back to the Harry Potter films (and perhaps even the books), which never fail to feel like a warm embrace from childhood. Some more honorable movie mentions are 2019’s “Little Women” (tear-jerker in the best way), “Donnie Darko” (eerie head-scratcher), “Coraline” (warmly whimsical) and “The Craft” (campy and witchy).

Corn Mazes

I am not the biggest fan of corn mazes, although I have not visited one in many years. My memories, however, are of muddy boots, crowded corners and the panicked feeling of being utterly lost, swallowed by the towering brown stalks. However, for those with less nerves and a greater sense of adventure, corn mazes are a uniquely autumnal challenge for groups. If you, like me, have not gone to a corn maze in a while, perhaps this fall is the time to give them another chance- find the fun in wandering!