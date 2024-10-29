Student Government discusses new initiatives with Zoom and Artificial Intelligence

With a boom in the Artificial Intelligence industry, many universities have been forced to consider whether it is a helpful resource for students or simply plagiarism. Director of Business Affairs and Senator Mike Noonan ’26 told JCU student government, “I am on a committee with the writing center and we are trying to find the balance of how to use AI as a tool. We are trying to make it more concise for both students and professors.”

The goal of the committee is to make the AI policy broad enough so it can be tailored for individual classes. So far, the policy both in student handbooks and syllabi have not changed and it has not been decided if that will change or not.

Another topic of the open forum was about Zoom in the classroom. Alex Petrak ’26, senator and director of Student Organizations, said, “While in the future, Solstice will no longer be a part of campus, students, faculty and staff will not be without the capabilities that Solstice offers. This is because of a partnership that the university has with Zoom, which will still allow us to have all of the connectivity capabilities that we’ve previously enjoyed.”

The last topic of the meeting discussed was the return of the Loop— a shuttle bus that takes JCU students to three different places near campus: Van Aken, Whole Foods and the Rapid Station. It makes pickups every 30 minutes.

“The Loop was a shuttle bus that went to different spots around campus. The Loop will be functioning this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be picking up on Belvoir next to the Notre Dame shuttle. It is an awesome thing! It is, however, not on the tracker app,” according to Student Government President Morgan Anderson ’25.