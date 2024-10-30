Season 2 of Beyond the Quad kicks off with a special guest: Dr. George Vourlojianis, or “Dr. V” as he’s fondly known to his students. In this episode, Dr. Vourlojianis shares his journey from a Cleveland suburb to becoming a beloved history professor and veteran. With a passion for storytelling and a dedication to inspiring students, he recounts how his time in the Army, a call to pursue a doctorate, and his teaching career shaped his view that “everyone has a story worth telling.” Join us as Dr. V reflects on a lifetime dedicated to teaching, his insights on history, and the power of connecting with others.
Beyond the Quad #9: A conversation with George Vourlojianis, Ph.D
Oct 30, 2024
Tate Farinacci is the Managing Editor for The Carroll News, from Chardon, Ohio. He is a senior at John Carroll University, pursuing a major in Political Science with a concentration in Legal Studies and minors in Philosophy, Communication and Peace, Justice, and Human Rights. Beyond his involvement with The Carroll News, Tate is a member of the John Carroll Speech and Debate Team, a Peer Learning facilitator for the Political Science department, and a Tour Guide for the Office of Admissions. Tate maintains an active lifestyle by going to the gym, running, and practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He's an ardent reader, appreciates journaling, and loves to cook in his free time.