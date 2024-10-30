Beyond the Quad #9: A conversation with George Vourlojianis, Ph.D

Season 2 of Beyond the Quad kicks off with a special guest: Dr. George Vourlojianis, or “Dr. V” as he’s fondly known to his students. In this episode, Dr. Vourlojianis shares his journey from a Cleveland suburb to becoming a beloved history professor and veteran. With a passion for storytelling and a dedication to inspiring students, he recounts how his time in the Army, a call to pursue a doctorate, and his teaching career shaped his view that “everyone has a story worth telling.” Join us as Dr. V reflects on a lifetime dedicated to teaching, his insights on history, and the power of connecting with others.