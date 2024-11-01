Letter to the Editor: In support of student journalism

Below the fold of the first post-pandemic printing of The Carroll News read the headline “Why student journalism matters.” That could not be more accurate.

As an alum, former managing editor of TCN, and current sports information director at John Carroll, I was thrilled to pick up the Oct. 15 print edition of The Carroll News. Feeling the paper and seeing the newsprint brought joy to my heart. Reading the content inside was even better.

So many folks today say that print news media is dead or that journalism no longer matters. The opposite is true. The world needs good journalists more than ever, particularly student journalists. Student news organizations like The Carroll News are such an important piece of the fabric of a university, particularly at a Jesuit school like John Carroll that teaches students how to think for themselves.

The work being done today by student journalists at The Carroll News is fantastic. Beyond the print edition, the newsletter has been a great way to stay current with what is happening at John Carroll. And this is just the beginning of what should be a banner year for TCN.

I hope that everyone at John Carroll – students, faculty, staff and leadership – supports The Carroll News by picking up a paper and also reading online. I also hope that TCN continues to be given the resources necessary to do the important work of providing the community with honest, accurate coverage of our great university.

Student journalism matters now more than ever. And so does The Carroll News.