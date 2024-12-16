Walking through a winter wonderLAND

After a long finals week, there is no better way to cozy up to the holiday season than to get out and about in Cleveland. Here are some of the best places to celebrate in the city:

House from A Christmas Story & Museum, Dec. 16-25 & Dec. 26-31

House From A Christmas Story is the passion project of Joshua Dickerson, the owner of the house on 3159 W 11th St. on the west side of Cleveland. Starting at $20, tickets come as either self-guided or guided tours, which run every hour, up to seven hours a day. As well, just across the street is parking, and a gift shop for patrons.

FROST: The Cleveland Botanical Gardens. Dec. 16-Jan. 5

“Frost: An Ice-Capped Garden Experience” is the annual winter celebration of the snow, lights, and holiday cheer hosted by the Holden Gardens, and the KeyBank. With a focus on wintery light displaces and icy animal and plant exhibits, the experience is a picture-perfect event for family and friends and starts at $22 per person.

Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concert Series, Dec. 20-22

Five concerts will be held by the Cleveland Orchestra, in collaboration with The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus, The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble, and the Wooster Chorus of The College of Wooster – all at Severance Hall in Downtown Cleveland. Tickets start at $70 per person.