Since 1925
Walking through a winter wonderLAND

How CLE celebrates the holidays
Michael Walsh, Community Editor
Dec 16, 2024
Audriana Carmona
Raine, the lights and gardens guide at “Frost: An Ice-Capped Garden Experience”

After a long finals week, there is no better way to cozy up to the holiday season than to get out and about in Cleveland. Here are some of the best places to celebrate in the city:

House from A Christmas Story & Museum, Dec. 16-25 & Dec. 26-31
House From A Christmas Story is the passion project of Joshua Dickerson, the owner of the house on 3159 W 11th St. on the west side of Cleveland. Starting at $20, tickets come as either self-guided or guided tours, which run every hour, up to seven hours a day. As well, just across the street is parking, and a gift shop for patrons.

FROST: The Cleveland Botanical Gardens. Dec. 16-Jan. 5
“Frost: An Ice-Capped Garden Experience” is the annual winter celebration of the snow, lights, and holiday cheer hosted by the Holden Gardens, and the KeyBank. With a focus on wintery light displaces and icy animal and plant exhibits, the experience is a picture-perfect event for family and friends and starts at $22 per person.

Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concert Series, Dec. 20-22
Five concerts will be held by the Cleveland Orchestra, in collaboration with The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus, The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble, and the Wooster Chorus of The College of Wooster – all at Severance Hall in Downtown Cleveland. Tickets start at $70 per person.

Mayfield Village Menorah Lighting, Dec. 26
At 6635 Wilson Mills Rd, Mayfield Village will be celebrating Hannukah by lighting its municipal menorah for the second night of the eights days of Hannukah. In Hebrew, it translates to the Festival of Lights, and this lighting right after Dec. 25 will keep the jolly spirits of the season going, as participants will, for free, get the chance to come together and illuminate their community.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 27
For two intense showings at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be shredding through their famous Rock Opera, The Lost Christmas. Famous for their pyrotechnics, guitar solos, and hair-raising takes on standard holiday songs, as well as additions of their own, the event will be as much as musical as a concert, as they sell their Christmas story to Clevelanders through Rock and Roll. Tickets for both showings start at $59.99

Michael Walsh
Michael Walsh, Community Editor
Michael Walsh, the Community Editor, is originally from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He is a Junior double majoring in political science and History. Michael has written for The Carroll News since the Fall of 2023 and has previously been involved as the Global South Beat Reporter. He has received 1 Best of SNO award for his collaboration article "The Israel-Hamas War: what can college students do to help Palestinians?" With Tate Farinacci.