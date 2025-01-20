A new year means new training and opportunities

Jacob Meyers Students break out into small groups during the Student Government meeting

Training is underway for the John Carroll University Student Government as the semester begins. On Jan. 14, senators, new and returning, met in the Jardine Room to learn more about what each person’s position entails.

The meeting and training session, led by newly elected President Ryan Moore ’26 and Vice President Mike Noonan ’26, began with introducing the current senate members and the soon-to-be-inducted student leaders. An icebreaker followed, asking about favorite road trip snacks and which decade someone most relates to. With that, the group began to bond.

Additionally, the new-to-be senators were introduced into each committee on both the advocacy and executive sides. Two committees on the advocacy side are Academic Affairs and Student Affairs. Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, along with Pride and Spirit, are on the executive side.

Along with the committees, the current senate has 24 members, six in each class. Plus, there are an additional six on the executive board. Students learned about the types of legislation, including amendments and appointments, how to write them and how to get them to the full senate meeting.

The final part of the meeting was divided into small groups, and students of all grade levels looked at the student government’s preamble and constitution. A couple of many responses from the constitution and the preamble include “Represent the student body and fellow peers” and “Senators for life.”

During the session, Moore reflected on his years of experience that prepared him to lead the senators and the student body. “This is my third year doing the training,” Moore said, “The first two years, I was in their seats. Plus, the majority of the group is brand new [and] I am very excited about the fresh faces and fresh ideas. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”