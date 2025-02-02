Cleveland and the Ceasefire: clashes in our community

On Jan. 15, negotiators signed a multi-part ceasefire, to end the fighting between Palestinians and Israelis that has been inflicting heavy casualties since Oct. 7, 2023.



At home, the ceasefire agreement has done little to decrease the advocacy from activists for a free Palestine, or a safe and secure Israel. The activism even seems to have grown as marches and protests continue across Cleveland.

Though having passionate communities and looking to advocate for their fellows both abroad and across the country can be seen as a positive, Noah Bickart, who holds a doctorate in Talmud and Mandel Chair of Jewish Studies at John Carroll University, believes it is more nuanced. Bickart said “people don’t seem to be talking to each other anymore, but shouting across each other.”

This has devolved to a point of extremes as Bickart demonstrated his own experience as an individual simply walking to Synagogue and twice in Cleveland being assailed by anti-Israeli rhetoric from passing drivers. In those moments, he did not have an Israeli flag or any symbol on him but was just a man walking on the street with a kippah, the traditional Jewish head covering.

This mirrored recent dialogues at the Cuyahoga County Council, where Marlene Weinstein, a Cuyahoga County resident, was speaking before the Council at the County Headquarters Building and after saying “I thought humanity had grown out of Jew-hating” was snickered at. As well, when she finished speaking a member of Jewish Voices for Peace loudly cried “You make me ashamed to be a Jew!” to the applause of present Palestine activists. Both Weinstein and the members of JVP did not give any further comments.

Susan R. Borison, Community Relations Committee chair at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, who also attended the Jan. 28 council meeting stated that as a Jewish person, “there is a sentiment in the room that there is an enemy” and that she felt extreme negativity from the Palestinian activists present.

Additionally, last October Shareen Nasser a leader for Cleveland Jewish Voice for Peace, described her isolation at the council, as parents encouraged their children to shout “Self-hating Jew!” at her while advocating for Israel’s divestment policy.

As a result of this rhetoric, Borison stressed that the JFC “always is engaging in activism, and trying to build up our community within and outside of just our Jewish community.” To work towards peacebuilding with opposing activists though, she could only do so with partners “as long as they believe that there can be a state of Israel and you do not want to hurt me.”

Melissa Wood, a Beachwood resident, argued a similar point when talking to the council on behalf of Free Palestine activists, where she made clear that “as citizens, we all share a great weight of genocide in Gaza, and for peace to occur we have to recognize that from the start.”

Though these views are vastly separate from each other, Bickart did stress that it is possible to overcome points of contention, while respecting the humanity of others. When mentioning his conversations with David Shutkin Ph.D, who has been involved with Palestinian Peacebuilding movements, Bickart said “David and I disagree about a lot of things, but it has been important for me to be in conversation with him.”

Bickart commends the continued efforts of John Carroll University students and faculty to be positive role models for community interactions. “Diaspora Jews and diaspora Palestinians don’t have many places to come together on campus. John Carroll University seems to be Cleveland’s exception” Bickart mentioned. He highlighted the peace walks and statements of mourning for lost Israelis and Palestinians the university held in 2023 specifically On Jan. 27, Student Justice for Palestine activists wore Keffiyehs to class to remind others of their solidarity, while Israeli Rabbinic scholars are invited to campus for interfaith dialogues that happen regularly.

With the tensions in mind, Bickart concluded that “We have communities yearning for the other to give some understanding—and that happens here at JCU.” As conflict continues in activist communities and the Middle East, members of the John Carroll University community embrace tolerance and dialogue.





