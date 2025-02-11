An Opposition to Ohio Senate Bill 1 Passed by Student Government

The Feb. 4 Student Government Senate meeting was filled with a quorum of questions regarding the new opposition to Ohio Senate Bill One. In the meeting, members passed a resolution (RES)01-S25 for the president to sign an opposition adding a commitment to the Jesuit values, academic freedom and institutional autonomy to protect both students and staff.

Ohio Senate Bill One prohibits institutions from promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in any programs, scholarships or hiring processes. It impacts all public universities in the state and increases government control over education.

President Ryan Moore ’26 said, “The JCSG [John Carroll Student Government] is collaborating with OSU, USG and other Ohio university student governments to submit testimony against SB 1 to members of the Ohio Senate. This is not a political issue but one of supporting other Ohio universities and continuing our organization’s mission of fostering a diverse and inclusive campus.”

The Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Mariam Al-Saffar ’27, said, “The elimination of DEI programs and restrictions on equitable hiring and scholarships directly oppose the mission of cura personalis—care for the whole person—which is central to Jesuit education. My commitment remains unwavering: to uphold our DEIB initiatives and to advocate for policies that support every student, no matter their background.”

In the bill, Ohio State Senator Jerry C. Cirino (R) has sponsored the Higher Education Legislation, which is currently being reviewed and reported by a senatorial committee. In the document, it said, “Requires state institutions of higher education to adopt and enforce a policy requiring the institution to: Prohibit all of the following: Any orientation or training course regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); The continuation of existing or establishment of new DEI offices or departments; Using DEI in job descriptions.”

Other Student Governments at notable universities have also signed a resolution to oppose the new act. One school, Ohio State University, has also signed in opposition. Other schools like Youngstown State and Ohio Universities are looking to do something similar with their prospective student governments

The Senate meeting also included Dr. Melissa Cole, dean of the College of Health. In this session, Cole met with leaders to find new and bright ideas to better serve the college. While some ideas were small, like starting an Instagram page, other ideas included bringing in new equipment and keeping a database with over 1,400 alumni currently in the field. One part in particular that stood out to a lot of the Student Government was the idea of compassion and how it affects the workflow.

“I was encouraged by her dedication to student success and her commitment to shaping the future of the College of Health with inclusivity at its core. As a Public Health major who is Pre-Med, I value her commitment and dedication” said Al-Saffar.

Lastly, (APT)03-S25 which calls for the appointment of Isaiah Scarnecchia ’25 to the last vacant spot in the senator position for the Class of 2025. He will also serve as a member of the Student Life Committee.