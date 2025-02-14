Head to Head: spring semester is better

As someone who believes that the spring semester is better than the fall semester, I can see why someone, like my fellow editor Anna Maxwell, would argue that the fall semester is better. Everyone is back on campus refreshed from summer break and ready to catch up with one another. The fall season is in full swing and bringing much to love and holidays occur one after the other. It is an exciting time of year.

However, even with all the joy that comes with this semester, a growing darkness becomes inevitable. Days become shorter with sunlight turning into a scarcity, weather becomes colder and harsher and seasonal depression creeps up on even the toughest of us. The semester starts strong but slowly spirals into darkness, holiday stress and a readiness for change.

The light at the end of the tunnel comes in the form of spring semester and there are countless reasons why this semester is superior. First, students and faculty have had an opportunity to rest over break, so the semester starts off with a positive and refreshed feeling. One month off of school is just enough time to relax and rejuvenate but still stay in the school mindset and come back ready for school to continue.

Additionally, the days are slowly getting lighter in the spring, not darker. For many people, this means that seasonal depression is lifting and spirits are rising on campus in anticipation for warmer weather. Some of my favorite memories of college so far have been made on sunny days spent on the quad during the spring semester, where everyone seems to be in a happy mood and is beginning preparing for summer. The energy of happy students all spending time with friends on the quad is unmatched and something that I look forward to every spring.

The spring semester also brings a holiday that students can all celebrate together: St. Patrick’s Day. Besides Halloween, most of the holidays that happen in the fall semester are spent with family at home. St. Patrick’s Day, however, is usually celebrated at school, which brings the campus together in such a fun way. The holiday is celebrated all day long and the weather usually starts to get warmer by this holiday, making it a perfect break in the semester.

I can see why someone would love the fall semester. I love watching the leaves change just as much as the next person, but that is not enough to convince me that the seasonal depression is worth it on top of stressful school work. I’d much rather experience long, sunny days spent on the quad with other happy students, all looking forward to summer. For these reasons, I think that spring semester is better than the fall semester.