Best Buddies at JCU fosters inclusion and friendship

At John Carroll University, the Best Buddies organization fosters meaningful friendships and promotes inclusivity by pairing students with or without intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) with their peers. This initiative creates an inclusive environment where individuals can connect, support each other and break down barriers.

Founded in 2020, the JCU chapter is among many Best Buddies International program organizations. Best Buddies is a nonprofit organization that aims to build one-to-one friendships between all people and develop inclusive spaces on campus.

In achieving this goal, JCU Best Buddies hosts monthly meetings, providing a space for students to come together, engage in activities and strengthen connections. While the exact locations of the meetings may vary, each gathering offers an opportunity for participants to bond with their buddies, share experiences and promote inclusivity.

Best Buddies member Laura Rutger ’26 said, “My favorite part of Best Buddies is watching friendships grow between the buddies and getting to know all of the members. My favorite event this year was the Halloween party because I loved seeing everyone’s costumes and everyone had fun while playing games and eating candy!”

To become involved, either email [email protected], sign up as a member at bestbuddies.org/join or come to some of the events that are always posted on Instagram @jcu_bestbuddies.