Two vehicles stolen, two more broken into in Carroll Expansion Lot

At 9:43 a.m. on Feb. 24, JCUPD issued a security alert to all John Carroll students and faculty via email regarding motor vehicle thefts and break-ins that occurred on campus earlier that morning.

At 1:47 a.m., video surveillance footage caught five suspects inside a black SUV entering campus, which was reported stolen from Cleveland Heights. The vehicle drove through the Carroll Expansion Lot, where an Audi and a Subaru were stolen. In addition, two more cars were broken into and left at the scene.

“As of now, nothing has been reported from vehicles that were broken into,” said Jeffrey Daberko, police chief of JCUPD. “That could change.”

There are no descriptions of the five suspects available at this time. An investigation is still ongoing.

“I feel like the expansion lot should be more protected or there should be a police car there at all times,” said Payton Trentanelli ’25, a commuter who parks her car in the Carroll Expansion Lot. “The lot is inside the main area of John Carroll so it would be a good idea to protect or keep a good eye on the lot even after hours.”

On Feb. 25 just before 3:30 p.m., JCUPD sent an update to the JCU community, informing that “Both the vehicles stolen from John Carroll were later recovered in the City of Cleveland. Five additional cars were broken into.”

The security alert sent to all JCU community members states that people should call JCUPD immediately to report a crime, emergency or any suspicious activity. Play it safe if unsure about calling so that potential problems can be addressed or prevented.

Escorts are available anywhere on campus and in areas immediately adjacent to JCU 24 hours a day. JCUPD also recommends to jog or bike during the day in areas of familiarity and stay within the perimeter of John Carroll.

JCUPD has free clubs to lock steering wheels available for students who would like to take extra precautionary efforts for their vehicles. Everyone is encouraged to be observant and report suspicious activity immediately by calling 216-397-1234. Do not approach any suspicious incidents or apprehend any potential parties involved.