Campbell named new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences

Catherine Campbell will join John Carroll University as the new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Campbell, who has degrees in psychology from Texas A&M University and a master’s and doctorate from the University of North Texas, will be taking over the position after five years as the dean of the School of Behavioral & Social Sciences and Education at Saint Edwards University in Austin, Texas.

But Austin is not the only place Campbell has been. She was the associate dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Roosevelt University in Chicago and a faculty member at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Clinical Psychology. But the search for the new dean took a lot of time and a lot of interviews.

Mindy Pedan, professor of political science and co-head of the search committee with Jeffery Dyck, professor of physics and engineering, explained the process for selecting the dean. “The selection process was that the CAS Dean Search Committee [composed of faculty, staff and a student] created a position description based on our canvassing of the community through a survey. Then we posted the position and reviewed over 80 applications from a national pool,” said Pedan. “

Soon after, 11 candidates were interviewed on Zoom with the committee. Afterward, it was narrowed down to the top four. Each candidate then had an in-person interview. Feedback was soon given to the Vice President of Academic Affairs Bonnie Gunzenhauser with both the strengths and opportunities for growth.

“As for her specific goals here at JCU, she gave a very good presentation on her vision for the arts and sciences at John Carroll University,” mentioned Pedan. Campbell will be starting in early June, right after school ends.