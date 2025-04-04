The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
Head to Head: would watch “& Juliet” again

Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Apr 4, 2025
Brendan Elbin
Brendan Elbin shares a photo of Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace advertising “& Juliet.”

Most people have to read “Romeo and Juliet” at some point in their lives, whether it be for school or to say they’ve read all of the classics. If they haven’t read the play, everyone has heard the tragic story of two star-crossed lovers that die for true love. But some wonder what would have happened if Juliet had not killed herself once she saw Romeo dead. “& Juliet” explores this question, taking the audience on a roller coaster ride of drama, love and growth.

This retelling begins with the introduction of William Shakespeare himself and his wife Anne Hathaway as Shakespeare finishes the play. She tells him that his ending is horrible and wants to rewrite the ending to give Juliet a chance to experience a full life. Both characters frequently spoke to the audience as they were editing the play, which at first was off-putting because the play would have been not as effective and immersive if every cast member was aware of the audience. However, once the audience discovered that these were the only characters to break the fourth wall, the musical felt unique and the comedy was better. 

“& Juliet” dives into other characters’ stories and includes new characters. Much like Romeo’s Mercutio, Juliet was given two best friends: May and April. May was figuring out their gender identity and fell in love with a French man, Francios, who coincidentally proposed to Juliet to appease his father. This dramatic love triangle enhanced the show by adding a deeper layer into the story revolving around exploring how to be your own person while feeling pressure from the world to conform. 

Considering this was a modern take on an Elizabethan classic and a jukebox musical, the show could have felt too cheesy if the cast members took themselves seriously. However, the company enjoyed making the performance comedic and singing popular songs that enhanced the plot. Each character was lovable and had moments to shine. The audience was constantly laughing and dancing in their seats because of the engaging performances that made “& Juliet” stand out. 

The performance was fun but also included important messages, especially regarding being independent and living life for yourself rather than to please others. The writers could have easily had Juliet find another man to marry, but instead the musical discussed being confident in yourself without needing a man by your side. There were other love stories explored as well, including one between Shakespeare and his wife and another with Lance and Juliet’s nurse, Angelique.

“& Juliet” was a refreshing take on “Romeo and Juliet” that will have every audience member humming the songs and retelling the story for weeks to come.

