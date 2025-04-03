Future leaders in action: students debut exciting new startup

The transition into college could be hard for some, including Quincy Unger ’28. “During my first month at school [JCU], I struggled with the transition—new environment, late nights and constant stress. I started using melatonin just to fall asleep, but I’d wake up groggy and unrefreshed. Over time, I had to increase the dose just to get the same effect. That’s when I realized I didn’t want to depend on something artificial. I wanted something better—something that actually helped me feel rested. That search is what led to [Sleep] Hypnos,” said Unger

A start-up project, composed of four students, whose majors range from political science to international business, goes by the name Sleep Hypnos and was born in ER-2201: Innovation, Creativity and Development. The students are Unger, who is the chief executive officer; chief financial officer John Raquz ’26, chief operating officer Pat Bohan ’28 and chief marketing officer Danny Villa-Alcaraz ’28.

The Hypnos sleep sleeve is a wearable wellness product crafted to help individuals fall asleep and stay asleep through the power of acupressure. This natural, drug-free solution offers an alternative for those seeking relief from relying on pills or supplements for restful sleep. It gently applies pressure to key points on the body, soothing the nervous system and encouraging deeper, more restorative rest. The product was officially launched earlier in the second semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Unger gives huge credit to the university. “From mentorship and resources in the entrepreneurship program to the encouragement we’ve received from faculty and peers, the environment here has fueled our growth every step of the way. JCU has given us the tools—and the confidence—to take an idea and turn it into something real,” says Unger.

Villa-Alcaraz looks at the timeline of the project and says, “Starting this project during my freshman year with Quincy, Johnny, and Patrick has been incredibly valuable. The opportunity to learn from mistakes along the way has helped me grow and develop new skills. Though there are always challenges that come with balancing everything, the process has been incredibly promising, and I’m eager to get the most out of this experience.”

Unger was recently one of the keynote speakers at the Admitted Student Day Celebration on March 22. He lives by Peter Drucker’s motto “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”